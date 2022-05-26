Oh...SNAP! British couple are left stranded off of Rhodes when key snaps in the ignition of their hired speedboat

A UK couple ended up getting stranded in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea after hiring a boat and accidentally snapping the key in the ignition.

Leah Worthington and her boyfriend Frank Kuofie from London, hired a speedboat while holidaying on a romantic trip in Rhodes, Greece.

The trip took a dramatic turn for the worst when Frank went to turn the key in the ignition and it snapped in two. Worthington recorded the whole ordeal on TikTok which accumulated over 410,000 watchers.

(Pictured) Frank Kuofie, who is unable to swim, is shown looking shocked as he holds up part of the key realising they are in trouble.

Kuofie then tries to rectify the problem by trying the broken key inside the ignition to restart the boat

(Pictured) The key after snapping in ignition

The moment Kuofie realised the key had snapped in the ignition, the couple said they 'had no idea what to do' as they were away from the beach without an emergency contact. At this point, Worthington, pans the camera around to show them in the middle of the sea where the sun appears to be setting.

Kuofie tries to turn the part of the key that is stuck but is unable to get the engine going again. Worthington told Deadline News that the moment the sun started to go down, the couple started to panic, 'We were rocking a bit more and the boat was floating away because we didn't have the anchor down.'

'Oh and on top of that my boyfriend can't swim, so he was stressed out.' she added.

Worthington said there was no other boats passing near them, and they were far away from the shore.

Although they had a different number for another boat company, the boat company didn't answer their calls.

'The people that rented the boat to us were supposed to give us their number so in an emergency they can send out a rescue boat or someone to come and save us, but they must have been in a rush and they forgot to give us the number before we went.

Thankfully, with a bit of persistence, Frank was able to turn the tiny piece of key that was still in the ignition and drove back to the beach where boat staff were waiting.

Leah shared the video on TikTok two weeks ago, writing: 'That time we rented a boat in Greece and the key snapped in the ignition when we were out at sea.'

The video shows the 24-year-olds initially enjoying themselves as they sunbathed and sped around in the water before the key snapped.

The video has gained over 410,000 views and 30,000 likes, with viewers shocked at the mishap. The viewers left comments under their video sharing their shock and amusement at the odd turn of events. The couple said they didn't receive a fine from the boat company for breaking the key.