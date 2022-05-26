ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jamie Carragher reveals Gary Neville’s hilarious half-time text when Man Utd legend feared Liverpool would win Prem

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago
JAMIE CARRAGHER has revealed Gary Neville's hilarious half-time text when the Manchester United legend feared rivals Liverpool would win the Premier League.

Manchester City and Liverpool were battling for the title on the final day of the season.

Neville called Liverpool potentially winning the league a 'f***ing disaster' Credit: GETTY
Man City came from two goals down late on to defend their Prem crown Credit: REUTERS
Liverpool did their job against Wolves but came up short by a point Credit: GETTY

Pep Guardiola's men had to beat Aston Villa. If they didn't, they had to hope Wolves would take points off Liverpool.

But come half-time, Villa were 1-0 up at the Etihad thanks to a goal by Matty Cash, which prompted Neville to send a text to Carragher.

Carragher revealed what Neville said on the Overlap, with the United legend calling the prospect of the Reds lifting the title a "f***ing disaster".

In the message, Neville said: "***** City, you do your job, you'll win this.

"It's a f***ing disaster of monstrous proportions... I'm f***ing off if you win this!"

One fan said on Twitter: "I love the fact that you can both laugh at yourselves (and each other).

"You genuinely look like you’re having fun and that’s what makes it such a good watch.

"Add in Roy Keane for his no-nonsense feedback and it’s unmissable."

Liverpool came close to the title after they coming from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1.

But over at the Etihad, City pulled off yet another historic win.

City came from two goals down, netting three in the space of five minutes late on in the second half.

The win ensured City would retain the Prem title, finishing one point above rivals Liverpool.

It was also Guardiola's fourth Prem title in five years.

