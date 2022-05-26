ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Funeral arrangements announced for teacher killed by wrong-way driver

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

PALESTINE — Funeral and vigil arrangements for former Palestine ISD teacher and coach Michael Coyne have been announced. According to our news partner KETK, Coyne was killed by a wrong-way driver coming back from a Mavericks game on I-45 in...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit identified as Fort Worth man

The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday while walking on La. 101 has been identified as 37-year-old Ramsie L. Young of Fort Worth, Texas. Young was hit by a pickup truck while walking near the intersection of La. 101 and Gro Racca Road in Lacassine around 1 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LACASSINE, LA
fox4news.com

Body cam shows Ferris officer trying to stop wrong-way driver

WILMER, Texas - FOX 4 News has obtained bodycam footage that shows how a Ferris police officer risked his own life in the moments after a wrong-way crash killed four people. The officer crossed over the center median shining his flashlight at oncoming cars to help them avoid hitting the cars in the middle of the highway.
FERRIS, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Tyler man murdered mother of four with machete

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit revealed more details of the violent murder of a Tyler mother of four. 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery on May 25. David Thompson later turned himself in to police in connection to […]
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

KELLER, Texas - Keller police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon. Eric Rojas has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. According to police, this happened near the entrance of a gym in the 1800 block of S. Main Street. Rojas is accused...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

Victims in Dallas County wrong-way crash included teacher, 1 and 2-year-old children

Victims in Dallas wrong-way crash included teacher, 1 and 2-year-old children. Police investigating a deadly wrong-way collision on I-45 Sunday night are struggling to put together a clear timeline of when and where that driver got on the interstate. She and two young children in her minivan died on impact. The other driver, a teacher from Palestine, Texas, also died.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

GoFundMe set up after Tyler mother of four is murdered

TYLER – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a Tyler woman who was murdered. According to our news partner KETK, officials are investigating the death of 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson. 49-year-old David Thompson was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder — now believed to be the result of a machete attack, according to an arrest affidavit. Wilkerson was well-known in the community. She was a mother of four children, and one of them is still a baby, according to Dr. Gary Spence, the owner of Spence & White Veterinary Hospital. Wilkerson worked at the pet hospital and Nicholas Pet Haven. “Her love for animals was contagious. She will be missed. Pray for her and her children,” said Spence.
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Parent faces charges after weapon ‘accidentally’ discharges at Arlington elementary school, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington elementary school parent has been arrested after his weapon accidentally discharged on campus, triggering a lockdown, police said. Arlington police said 55-year-old Anthony White has been charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places and one count of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

