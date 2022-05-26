ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I like both teams... we'll see': Aurelien Tchouameni drops cryptic clue about joining Real Madrid or Liverpool this summer... as the Monaco midfielder insists he's in a 'good position' because 'the best clubs want me'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has refused to give a definitive answer over the race between Liverpool and Real Madrid to sign him.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has reportedly attracted the attention of this season's Champions League finalists.

Real Madrid were tipped to be poised to secure his signature but with a deal yet to be agreed with Monaco, Liverpool remain in the race.

Aurelien Tchouameni refused to give a definitive answer over joining Liverpool or Real Madrid

When asked about joining one side over the other, the Frenchman provided a diplomatic answer.

'I like both: I can watch Spanish games and English games,' he told CNN.

'It's different to play in Spain and it's different to play in England, but at the end, for me, it's just a matter of adaptation.'

Tchouameni did admit the interest was flattering as he revealed it was a source of entertainment in the Monaco dressing room.

Tchouameni did admit the interest from the Champions League finalists was flattering

'I tried to find a lot of players who came here young and then have grown, and they'd be able to play in a bigger club at the end of their journey here in Monaco,' he said.

'It's funny. With my friends Benoit Badiashile and Djibril Sidibe, every morning they tell me: "Ah, you go to this club." And the next day, it's another club.

'But it's good to be in this situation. It means I'm in a good position. I've worked hard to achieve this, so that the best clubs want me.

'But in the end, it's just social media... the most important thing is to be good in training and in the next game. We'll see.'

RMC reported earlier this week that the France international was set to join the LaLiga side on a five-year deal worth around £68m excluding bonuses. However, an official deal is yet to be agreed.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete the move to the Bernabeu for around £68m
Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the race for the youngster despite Real Madrid's interest

Marca report that if Tchouameni does indeed sign for Real, Dani Ceballos will move on before the start of next season.

Tchouameni has a powerful presence in midfield and played 35 games with three goals and two assists in Ligue 1 this term.

He only joined Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 but has long been on the radar of top sides having represented France at age group level since he was 16.

Liverpool made a splash in the January transfer window with £50million signing Luis Diaz but chairman Tom Werner kept his cards close to his chest when asked over their summer business plans.

Liverpool made a splash in the January transfer window with £50million Luis Diaz (right)

'I'll leave the answers to that to Jurgen [Klopp] and Julian,' Werner told The Athletic. 'They are very astute. I'm sure they will continue to make excellent acquisitions.'

And on keeping up with City, he added: 'They certainly have more resources than we do, but we have the heart and soul of Liverpool on our side. We're competing in a very tough league.

'But I think our performance speaks for itself. We certainly have made it clear that part of the reason that we came into this over 10 years ago was that FFP would be with us.'

