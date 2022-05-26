ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pubs and restaurants are slashing their opening hours due to bar and security staff shortages with some venues staying closed until THURSDAYS

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Hospitality businesses may have to consider closing for part of the week or cutting back their opening hours because of staff shortages, it is being warned.

Some are already said to be closing early because of a shortage of bouncers and security staff.

Damien McCarthy, of HR Consultancy firm HR Buddy, said bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels are struggling to recruit workers for the peak summer season.

The industry is currently suffering as many students are not available to do part-time work due to college and exams, he said.

Attracting part-time staff to the industry is more difficult than ever, according to Mr McCarthy, who added: 'Many service industry workers choose part-time or casual work in hospitality roles because of the tip bonus, but this has even been impacted negatively now as most tips are taxed because they are coming in electronically.

'Workers are losing out and this key attraction that existed when we were a more cash orientated society in pre-pandemic times is now gone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZzHg_0fr6MfSX00
A sad sign at a closed business due to lack of staff as venues open up again after lockdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVhyZ_0fr6MfSX00
There are a shortage of workers in pub and security sectors, forcing a partial shutdown

Mr McCarthy said traditional workplaces like hospitality are struggling to compete in the labour market given the attractive switch to remote, hybrid and flexible working.

Many businesses will be left with little choice but to close a certain number of days every week, he said.

Some pubs are only opening on Thursdays for four days to try and capitalise on the busiest times.

Bouncers and security staff are also in short supply, according to another report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDWM5_0fr6MfSX00
Staff shortages means some are staying closed until Thursday to open for four busy days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQueg_0fr6MfSX00
Hospitality venues are struggling to get enough staff to be able to open all week now

Shahzad Ali, chief executive of security training firm Get Licensed, said clubs and pubs are already closing early or shutting for part of the week.

He said: 'The shortage began during the pandemic and the problem is increasing. As everyone is well aware, the cost of living is rising, which also affects business owners too.

'Many pub or club owners are reducing opening hours or moving 'last call' hours forward due to a mix of higher costs and a rising shortage of experienced and qualified security staff.'

Summer festivals could add to the shortage as other staff will be diverted elsewhere, he said, adding: 'It has always been hard to hire within the sector, but with Brexit, Covid and the cost of living, it has never been harder.

'The industry desperately needs a boost in security staff to keep standards high, keep businesses functioning smoothly, and ensure that people stay safe on a night out.'

Representatives of the Licensed Vintners' Association have also warned 40 per cent of its members have had to close premises 'solely due to staff shortages'.

It says that some of the other premises - to the numbers of 39 per cent - have reduced their trading week by two days.

The LVA added: 'The wage demand for chefs, at all levels is highly inflated and unsustainable'.

'The most important challenge facing the hospitality sector is the availability of skilled staff.

'It has the direct potential to inhibit the sector's recovery post-pandemic.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
