ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bernie Ecclestone is arrested in Brazil for carrying a GUN while boarding private plane to Switzerland: Former F1 supremo claims he was unaware firearm was in his luggage

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.

Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in the former Formula One supremo's luggage during an X-ray screening at 9.30pm, police said in a statement on Thursday.

They added that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone, 91, acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said. The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland.

The crime of illegal possession of a weapon in Brazil carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison, but Ecclestone was released due to his background and factors including the 'notable personal status of the defendant's fortune' and the nature of the offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgeRO_0fr6JC5n00
Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said on Thursday. Pictured with Brazilian wife Fabiana Flosi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4jK5_0fr6JC5n00
The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in the former Formula One supremo's luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement (picture of a LW Seecamp .32 for illustrative purposes only)

According to Globo, the gun was in a shirt pocket and did not have the magazine or ammunition.

Ecclestone allegedly bought the weapon five years ago from an F1 mechanic and had kept it at a rural property in São Paulo.

The newspaper also reported that a bond of R$6,060 (£999) was set and paid by Ecclestone.

Ecclestone did not want to call his lawyer and his wife acted as an interpreter.

He is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, an FIA vice-president and member of the World Motor Sport Council.

They attended several events in the South American country in May, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near São Paulo and a meeting with triple world champion Nelson Piquet in Brasilia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhXlE_0fr6JC5n00
Police added that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport (pictured) in Campinas

In 2016, Ecclestone's helicopter pilot was arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind of a plot to kidnap his mother-in-law.

Aparecida Schunk, the mother of Ecclestone's wife Fabiana Flosi, was snatched from her home in São Paulo by armed robbers who posed as delivery men.

A police kidnap squad in Brazil stormed the building where she was being held and found her tied up - and released her into the arms of her family.

Jorge Eurico da Silva Faria, was the president of the Brazilian Helicopter Pilots Association until April 2015 and overlooked all the F1 helicopter operations in Sao Paulo until 2014.

He was arrested in a house in a luxury condo in the Granja Viana district of Sao Paulo's Cotia region, close to where the victim was being held.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvmcH_0fr6JC5n00
In 2016, Ecclestone's helicopter pilot (above) was arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind of a plot to kidnap his mother-in-law
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFyoz_0fr6JC5n00
Aparecida Schunk (pictured), the mother of Ecclestone's wife Fabiana Flosi, was snatched from her home in São Paulo by armed robbers who posed as delivery men

Ecclestone spoke of his relief after Schunk was freed from her captors.

He told MailOnline: 'I'm very happy. The last few days haven't been very good. This isn't a good thing to happen to you and your family.

'The police officers we dealt with were fantastic, they did an unbelievable job, it was absolutely first class. We are very, very, very happy with them.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Formula One magnate Bernie Ecclestone, 91, says miniature gun found in his luggage was ‘only ever used to play jokes on people’ and ended up there by accident when he ‘larked around’ with it - after his arrest at Brazilian airport

Bernie Ecclestone has spoken for the first time since his arrest for possessing a gun at an airport and described how the firearm had been packed my mistake after he had been 'larking around' with it. The billionaire former Formula One supremo was held by police in Brazil last night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Bernie Ecclestone: Former F1 CEO explains Brazil gun drama

The 91-year-old, now in Portugal, told Reuters a "silly, tiny little incident" had caused a lot of aggravation as he and his family tried to leave Sao Paulo by private plane on Wednesday night. "I haven't had any publicity lately and I thought I ought to do something to get...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Fabiana Flosi
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Plane#Luggage#F1#Brazilian#Formula#Globo#Fia#South American
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

'Maybe I could've stopped it:' German girl, 15, reveals the chilling text messages Texas gunman sent her warning he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before opening fire killing 21

A teenage girl from Germany says twisted Texas gunman Salvador Ramos warned her he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before he opened fire killing 19 students and two teachers. The 15-year-old, known only as Cece, and 18-year-old Ramos had been messaging over Instagram and FaceTime...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fourteen security staff working at Croydon NHS hospital are arrested after 'sharing CCTV footage of themselves roughing up members of the public'

Fourteen security staff at an NHS hospital have been arrested after allegedly sharing CCTV footage of themselves being over-forceful with members of the public. Scotland Yard said its detectives were investigating the 'improper use of CCTV' by contractors working in security for Croydon University Hospital in South London. Police revealed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy