ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Watchdog launches probe into whether Google has broken law by making it more difficult for rivals to compete with them in advertising technology market

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britain's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Google has broken the law by restricting competition in the advertising technology market.

The Competition and Markets Authority will assess whether the firm had distorted competition and made it more difficult for rival advertising services to compete.

The regulator said its investigation into the Alphabet-owned search giant would focus on advertising technology intermediation, also known as the 'ad tech stack'.

This is a set of services which facilitate the sale of online advertising space between sellers and buyers, and is said to be worth £1.8billion a year based on 2019 data.

The CMA said Google has a strong position at various levels of this space - providing a wide range of services including platforms where advertisers can buy online advertising space; technology that automates the sale of advertising space; and those for managing ad inventories for publishers, which decide which ads to show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mx7QM_0fr6IwMU00
Google's headquarters at Mountain View in California are pictured (file image). The range of services Google offers means it deals with and charges fees to both ad sellers and buyers

The range of services offered by California-based Google means it deals with and charges fees to both ad sellers and buyers.

The CMA said it wanted to assess whether Google was distorting competition in the sector by limiting the interoperability of some services and contractually tying some of its services together - making it more difficult for others to compete.

The 'ad tech stack' and the watchdog's probe

This is a complex set of services which facilitate the sale of online advertising space between sellers (publishers, such as MailOnline and other content providers) and buyers (advertisers).

In 2019, UK advertisers spent around £1.8billion on this kind of online advertising - and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Google has strong positions at various levels of the ad tech stack, charging fees to both publishers and advertisers.

Now the CMA is examining three key parts of the chain, saying that in each of them Google owns the largest service provider. The areas are:

The competition regulator said it also had concerns that Google may have used its platform to illegally favour its own ad services while taking steps to exclude those offered by others.

'We're worried that Google may be using its position in ad tech to favour its own services to the detriment of its rivals, of its customers and ultimately of consumers,' CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

'This would be bad for the millions of people who enjoy access to a wealth of free information online every day.

'Weakening competition in this area could reduce the ad revenues of publishers, who may be forced to compromise the quality of their content to cut costs or put their content behind paywalls.

'It may also be raising costs for advertisers which are passed on through higher prices for advertised goods and services.

'It's vital that we continue to scrutinise the behaviour of the tech firms which loom large over our lives and ensure the best outcomes for people and businesses throughout the UK.'

In response, a Google spokesman said: 'Advertising tools from Google and many competitors help websites and apps fund their content, and help businesses of all sizes effectively reach their customers.

'Google's tools alone have supported an estimated £55billion in economic activity for over 700,000 businesses in the UK and when publishers choose to use our advertising services, they keep the majority of revenue.

'We will continue to work with the CMA to answer their questions and share the details on how our systems work.'

There are also thousands of other players in the same market, including the likes of Amazon, Abode, Oracle, Microsoft, Facebook, Criteo, Trade Desk - many of whom have their own ad tech platforms.

The probe by the CMA, which is based in London's Canary Wharf, follows its investigation into Google and Facebook owner Meta's 'Jedi Blue' agreement earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEcTy_0fr6IwMU00
Competition and Markets Authority chief executive Andrea Coscelli said it is 'vital' that the CMA continues to 'scrutinise the behaviour of the tech firms which loom large over our lives'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkJWt_0fr6IwMU00
The Competition and Markets Authority are based in this building in London's Canary Wharf

Governments around the world are strengthening the regulation of US tech giants that have become even more powerful during the pandemic. There are multiple investigations globally into their market positions, including in the US and the EU.

Britain imposed a new competition regime last year to prevent Google and Facebook using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage customers.

The move created a dedicated Digital Markets Unit within the CMA which could be given powers to suspend, block and reverse decisions made by technology firms and to impose financial penalties for non-compliance.

Companies were told they needed to be more transparent about how they used consumer data and that advertising practices needed to adapt to changing expectations around how data was collected and used.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Tech#Advertising Revenue#Uk#Alphabet#Cma
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Anger as government plans to sell gene-edited ‘Frankenfood’ food unlabelled

Legislation to push through the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops is set to be introduced in a new bill this week, despite opposition. The plans will allow vendors to sell gene-altered crops and livestock unlabelled in the face of government polling which shows most consumers want labels on gene-edited products.A survey found that 88 per cent of Brits are opposed to the rule change to permit the sale of so-called “Frankenfood”. Shoppers have raised concerns that without proper labelling, consumers won’t know what they’re putting in their bodies. Gene editing (GE) changes the traits of a species of...
AGRICULTURE
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Private Google Search Rival

Most of us have experienced the obnoxious side of online tracking. You know, searching for a pair of shoes and then seeing ads for those exact shoes following you to the very ends of the internet. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 handy Google apps you should be using on your Android

Google is famous for many things. Productivity and convenience, to name a couple. But the tech giant offers more tools than you might know about. Tap or click here to access some of Google’s most useful tools. The best Google apps for Android go beyond the basics, though. You’re...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

DuckDuckGo's supposedly private browser caught permitting ad tracking

When you think of privacy-friendly search engines, only one name comes to mind: DuckDuckGo. As niche as it may be, the company has managed to spin its success in different directions, including a privacy-focused browser supposedly free from trackers for Android and iOS. DuckDuckGo's partnership with Microsoft may have cost the company its status as a "no tracking" service, according to a new report.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy