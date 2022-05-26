ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

WVa fire investigators ask for help solving deaths of 2 men

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost four years ago.

The bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found May 31, 2018, in the burned remains of their home in Wayne County, the West Virginia state fire marshal’s office said. Investigators determined the men were the victims of a double homicide, the fire marshal’s said.

Investigators hope anyone with information will get in touch with them to help solve the deaths, the fire marshal’s office said this week in a news release. The Arson Hotline number is (800) 233–FIRE (3473).

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

