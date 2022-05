The Hutchinson Family is royalty in the state of Michigan. Aidan Hutchinson's sister, Aria, was just named Miss Michigan USA 2022. If there was a Mr. Michigan award, Hutchinson certainly would've been in the running. After setting a program-record 14 sacks during his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines, he went on to go selected No. 2 overall by the hometown Detroit Lions.

23 HOURS AGO