The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 1218, Sabine Parish, will be closed at the Kansas City Southern Railroad track Thursday June 2, 2022 from 7:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Friday June 3, 2022. The closure is for Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace the track panel and the crossing surface. LA 1218 will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. Watch for markings for the traffic detour.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO