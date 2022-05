“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss was not happy Andy Cohen publicly asked her daughter about her relationship with her estranged father on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday. “I didn’t say anything to him about it, but I didn’t really like when he brought up my daughter’s father to her on camera on ‘Live,'” Kandi said Friday on “The Slut Pig Podcast” in response to the last time she was “upset” with her Bravo boss. The Grammy winner described feeling doubly disappointed by the inquiry because 19-year-old Riley had filled in as the bartender on Cohen’s show as a favor. “She...

