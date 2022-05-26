ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police fired shots at man who tried to hit officer with car

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Merle Poffenberger

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot a man who drove his car at them Wednesday night in midtown Tulsa.

Merle Poffenberger was arrested for trying to hit a police officer with his car.

A police report says Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic dispute between Poffenberger and his sister at a home near 11th and Yale at 9:40 p.m.

The report says Poffenberger shoved his sister and threatened to punch her. He then got into his Denali SUV and rammed his mother’s van, knocking it into the home.

Poffenberger left before police got to the home, but he then returned. Poffenberger drove his SUV away after police approached him.

The report says officers did not pursue Poffenberger because of wet road conditions.

Around 10 p.m., police were in the yard talking to the sister, when Poffenberger returned, stopped down the street. He started driving very fast onto the yard where one officer was standing near the van that Poffenberger had rammed into earlier.

The officer by the van and another officer fired shots at Poffenberger, hitting him in the arm.

Poffenberger then hit the van again and flipped it into the neighbor’s yard.

Police ordered Poffenberger to get out of his car and took him custody. He was taken to St. John’s Hospital for his injury and then transported to the Detective Division.

Poffenberger said he saw the officers in his yard and said he lost his temper and wanted to die. He said he initially ran from officers because he has an expired tag.

Poffenberger was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and domestic assault and battery.

