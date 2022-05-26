ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Washington, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney Girls Golf Set for State

By Cole Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be plenty of KCII area representation today at the 2022 Iowa High School Girls State Golf Meet with Washington, Mid-Prairie, and Sigourney set to compete for a state title. The first 18 of 36 holes will be played today with Washington teeing off at River Valley Golf...

Golden Hawks Run Away From Raiders

The Mid-Prairie baseball team scored a rivalry win 12-3 at Williamsburg Friday. Each team posted a single run in the first with Mid-Prairie scoring twice more in the second to go up 3-1. The Raiders got within 3-2 with a tally in the third but they would get no closer. The Golden Hawks scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the seventh to lock up the victory. The Hawks clubbed 10 hits, led by a ¾ night with 3RBI and two runs scored for Alex Bean. Karsen Grout also drove in three and Will Cavanagh a pair.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Lady Lions Get First Win

In a battle of teams in search of their first victory Friday, it was the Lone Tree softball team that found what they were looking for in a 5-2 win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona. Things were scoreless until Lone Tree scored single runs in the third and fourth to go up 2-0. It stayed that way until the seventh when the Lady Lions put three more on the board to go up 5-0. The Ravens wouldn’t go quietly in their final at bat, putting up two runs of their own before Lone Tree closed the door.
LONE TREE, IA
Wellman Skating Rink to Throw End of School Year Party

With school wrapping up for the 2021-2022 school year, the Wellman Skating Rink will be throwing a party to end the year in style. Recreations Manager for the City of Wellman Brenda Reasor shares about the party and upcoming summer hours, “So we are going to throw a big party, an end of school party on May 31, from 2:30-6 pm here at the rink, and that will be like our end of the season where we will no longer open for weekends. So then we’re going to be open in the summertime starting June 6, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-2.”
WELLMAN, IA
Office Closures to Observe Memorial Day

As we remember those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces this Memorial Day, KCII reminds listeners of area closures happening Monday. The Washington County Courthouse and other county departments; Washington, Wellman, Kalona, and Riverside city halls; and the Washington, Kalona, and Wellman-Scofield public libraries are closed Monday. Washington County Mini Bus does not operate Monday. Garbage will be picked up a day later this week for Washington residents, and Kalona’s garbage pickup is delayed until Tuesday. All post offices and most banking institutions are also closed for the federal holiday. For information on area Memorial Day services visit the Community Calendar at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Last Chance to See Original Grant Wood Pieces in Washington

A local historian is displaying his collection of original pieces from one of the nation’s most iconic artists and an Iowa native for the last time this month. Michael Zahs’ collection of Grant Wood works is on display at Hills Bank in Washington until June 1st for the public to view for free, “It has over 30 signed pieces by Grant Wood and many of the things in the display were his sister Nan’s and she was the model for American Gothic. And there’s a lot of examples of his work. He did 19 lithographs, I think there are 13 signed lithographs in the collection. There are five paintings that were recently displayed in Kalona but that’s the first time they’ve been displayed, so they’re displayed here and those are original paintings by Grant Wood.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County Engineer Reelected to National Association

Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius was recently reelected to a national title. Thorius will remain at his post of South-Central Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE). His term will run through April of 2024. NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 66th year, representing over 2,400 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. Thorius says it is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals, and he looks forward to continuing NACE’s work to ensure county transportation infrastructure priorities are placed at the forefront of federal policy. Thorius has served in this role since 2019, and has been Washington County Engineer since January of 2012. He’s also involved with the Iowa County Engineers Association, serving on their executive board, safety committees and as a member of the Iowa Highway Research Board, which is tasked to find ways to improve Iowa’s infrastructure.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington Airport Manager Retiring After 16 Years

A Washington resident who’s facilitated the day-to-day operations of the 13th busiest airport in the state is soon to retire. Mike Maxted has been the Washington Municipal Airport’s manager for 16 years, with six years of leadership on the airport commission. A part-time employee, Maxted has been called to the airport at all times of the day to help a pilot jumpstart a plane engine or assist with the fuel farm. As he nears his 70th birthday, Maxted decided now was the time to retire, with his last day Tuesday. He shares one of his favorite aspects of the work, “Meeting a lot of interesting people. The pilots on the field are great to work with, we have some of the lowest fuel prices in the upper Midwest so we get a lot of cross country traffic stopping to fuel up. I’ve met people from all over the United States and Canada stopping in to fuel up or fuel up and stay overnight in Washington, providing them courtesy cars, so on and so forth so I’ve met a wide variety of people and some really interesting individuals.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Multi Agency Investigation Leads to Arrests

Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Washington’s Movies on Main Street Returns Friday

Movies on Main Street returns for its fifth year in downtown Washington, offering families a chance to enjoy free outdoor flicks throughout the summer. The Main Street Washington tradition coincides with the Washington Summer Classic this Friday with a showing of Disney’s “Encanto” at dusk in front of the Central Park Bandstand. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt predicts Central Park will reverberate with kids singing along to the film’s songs, “That is one of my favorite things when we’ve done other movies in the past. We’ve done some other movie musicals that have been really popular and the kids come in their costumes and they sing and they dance on the sidewalk or in the park as the songs are playing and it’s just a lot of fun.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County Supervisors to Set Public Hearing

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will consider setting a date and time for a public hearing regarding the county’s floodplain management ordinance during their meeting Tuesday. The board will also hold a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of a proposed animal confinement feeding operation in Lime Creek...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Louisa County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Safety Campaign

Working to make roadways safer, the Columbus Junction Police Department and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Click It or Ticket Campaign. The initiative is in place through June 5th. In an effort to combat fatality and injury crashes, officers will exhibit zero tolerance for drivers not buckled up, speeding, or driving while distracted or impaired. There will be an increased law enforcement presence on the roads during this time.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

