Moline, IL

Quad City Channel Cat Set To Open 2022 Season This Weekend

By Goose
 3 days ago
Summer is coming, and that means it's time for all the fun outdoor activities in the Quad Cities to make their comeback as well. One of the most classic ways to spend your day is to spend it on the river. But why not combine that with some shopping, lunch, and...

WQAD

52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
KWQC

Mercado On Fifth launches bigger and better market season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth is back for the season and is part of the excitement surrounding the kickoff for the Memorial Day weekend. Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.
Interview: The Pork Tornadoes At Wild Rose Casino In Clinton, May 28th

The Midwest's favorite party band is returning to eastern Iowa this Saturday to Clinton at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort. The Pork Tornadoes are making a stop in Clinton for the third stop of the band's Your Girlfriend's Favorite Tour 2022. I spoke with The Pork Tornadoes' drummer, Mike Schulte, about their upcoming show in Clinton, the tour, merch, and more.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
B100

See The Renderings for Downtown Rock Island’s Beautiful Arts Alley

If there's one thing I love in a cityscape, it's colorful murals and Rock Island's Arts Alley is about to get some help from the state of Illinois. As WVIK reports, the space will be used to host performances, art exhibits, live programs, and will have beautiful murals. The city of Rock Island and the Quad City Chamber received a $267,000 grant to fix up the alley, which is in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Keep An Eye Out For Ticks This Long Weekend

We are all excited for summer, and as Midwesterners, we know that with summer comes ticks. The Midwest has some of the most abundant and diverse populations of ticks across the whole country, and this year we are seeing the continuing trend of a severe tick season. We saw this trend in 2021 as well.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Clinton’s Riverview Pool Is Hoping To Open For Summer On June 4th

If you're a resident of Clinton and are looking forward to heading to Riverview Pool for some summer fun, you'll need to wait a little bit before taking a jump off of the high-dive or swimming in the pool. Officials announced that they are hoping to have the municipal pool open the first weekend of June but three factors could delay that even further.
CLINTON, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Jock Hedblade, Executive Director, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois! Jock talks about the incredible food and drink offered in the Macomb area, how far away Macomb is from Chicago (easily accessible by Amtrak!), why it’s a great escape from the city, the wide array of activities you can do once you arrive in the area, where you can stay when you visit, the amazing history of Macomb, and some of the big events that are happening this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QC Pride announces Pride Parade in downtown Moline

QC Pride announced that this year’s Pride Parade will take place in downtown Moline on Saturday, June 18, coinciding with The Project’s Pride Party at Bass Street Landing. “We are so excited to bring our parade to downtown Moline,” said QC Pride President Tee LeShoure (she/her). “This is the very first time we’ve done a […]
MOLINE, IL
97X

New Doggy Resort Treats Your Pup Like The Royalty They Are

One of the things my wife and I struggle with as dog owners/lovers is what to do with them when we go out of town for an overnight, a weekend, or even longer vacation. The first place we used I was told by my then 8-year-old daughter, "we're never coming back here again". She saw the cinderblock walls and barred doggy doors as a K9 Jail and was not interested in subjecting them to that again.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Bettendorf Wise Guys Pizza & Pub Has Closed Its Doors

On May 14th, the Wise Guys Pizza & Pub closed its Bettendorf location. The restaurant, which was at 3700 Belmont Blvd in Bettendorf, announced on their Facebook page that they've decided to sell the building. Their last day in operation at the Bettendorf location was on May 14th. However, they're retaining the Wise Guys name though and may look for future ventures, so it may not be goodbye. Their decision to sell the building comes along with rising food costs.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Davenport mobile home fire Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street about 5:44 a.m. Thursday. According to the fire department, the first truck on the scene reported heavy smoke from the underside of the mobile home. Crews quickly extinguished the...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Brain On The Hunt For A New Flavor of Mountain Dew

The folks who make Mountain Dew certainly know how to get a soda lover's attention. While working at Bike Night last night a couple of listeners who work for Pepsi Co. stopped by and knew how much I love my Diet Mountain Dew. But they asked me if I heard of the new flavor they'd released earlier in May. It was called Purple Thunder. I was immediately intrigued and the hunt began for this purple Mountain Dew.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Amazon's Davenport distribution center opening delayed until 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities community will have to wait a little longer for Amazon's distribution center to be completed in Davenport. Originally scheduled to open in September, the facility will be delayed until at least 2024, according to Amazon spokesperson Caitlin Polochak. “We’re still excited to launch...
DAVENPORT, IA
