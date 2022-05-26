ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate Republicans block bill to battle white supremacy

By David Morgan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gc2i_0fr5xTM100
U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael McCoy

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked debate on a bill that represented the first effort by Congress to address mass shootings since a white supremacist's killing of 10 Black people in New York and a gunman's massacre of 19 pupils and two teachers in Texas.

The 47-47 vote along strict party lines fell short of the 60 yes votes required to launch debate in the 100-member Senate on a bill titled the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

The vote effectively blocked the bill which would have authorized federal agencies to monitor and report jointly on domestic terrorism within the United States, including incidents related to white supremacy.

Republicans said the legislation was unnecessary as Democratic President Joe Biden already had the authority to organize his administration's response to violent extremism.

Democrats said the bill was needed to bolster the federal government's response to rising incidents of violent extremism. They said amendments to any such bill could address potential restrictions on guns.

Mass shootings in recent years have provoked discussion in Congress on what to do about gun violence but little action as the two parties are deeply divided on gun restrictions.

Americans have little confidence in Congress' ability to solve the problem, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showing that just 35% believe lawmakers will act. read more

The House of Representatives passed the domestic terrorism bill along party lines last week, after an avowed white supremacist killed the 10 Black people in a livestreamed shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.

On Tuesday, a gunman stormed a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed the 9- and 10-year-old children and two teachers.

Senate Democrats and some Republicans have discussed the possibility of bipartisan legislation to address mass shootings, including proposals to expand background checks for gun purchasers and to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

Some 79% of Americans - including 78% of Republicans - are more likely to vote for a candidate in November's congressional election who supports passing red flag laws of that kind, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that at least five Democratic lawmakers including Senator Chris Murphy have reached out to Republicans about possible measures related to gun and school safety.

Murphy, a leading advocate for gun restrictions, told a news conference that talks with Republicans were expected on Thursday and would continue through next week. But the odds are slim at best that the Senate will enact any bill to restrict guns.

"None of us are under any illusions that this will be easy," Schumer said on the Senate floor, accusing Republicans of being in the "vice grip" of the U.S. gun lobby. But he added: "We need to give it a short amount of time to try."

Schumer's Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, told reporters that any proposal capable of passing the Senate would need to be limited to address "the facts" of the Texas massacre. He did not elaborate but Republicans broadly oppose new gun restrictions that would infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Other Republicans expressed potential interest in red-flag legislation that would encourage states to deny firearms to anyone found mentally unstable or dangerous, possibly using unspent COVID-19 funding to pay for the initiative.

With the 100-seat Senate split 50-50, gun legislation would need 10 Republican votes to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for passing most bills.

Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1159

Maryjeam Arthur
5d ago

no just address the issue. we need to find a solution. I don't care what party you are. its time to work together.

Reply(40)
163
bob amico
3d ago

Make any excuses you want. Republicans are about the money and donations they don't want to lose. How many Republicans are speaking at the NRA gathering this weekend? Everyone is getting paid. Latest cost? School children from Texas...

Reply(56)
130
Michael
5d ago

and by the way just in case anyone should read this no I'm not a Democrat I'm a Republican and yes I voted for Trump but something has got to stop this something has got to put a dent in all these shootings there's too much gun violence in this country and even though I do not agree with the way President Biden is running this country because economically he's killing us but I can see where he's going out with this something has got to stop this insane attacks upon the people of this country by fellow Americans

Reply(88)
106
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Scott Malone
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Bills#Politics Federal#U S Senate#Democratic#Americans#Reuters Ipsos
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy