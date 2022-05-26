Texas school district Donna shuts down after cops foil suspect's plot to open fire on campus with AK-47 and find target list of students in his home

A school district in southern Texas has shut down until next week as police investigate a shooting plot that allegedly involved an AK-47 and a list of targeted students.

Officials in Donna, a small community in the Rio Grande Valley, issued the shutdown order late on Wednesday, a day after a gunman slaughtered 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary in Uvalde, about 300 miles north.

'We've received a credible threat of violence that is currently under investigation,' the Donna Independent School District said in a statement. 'In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling school district-wide and staff will work from home.'

The district said that classes would be cancelled on Thursday and Friday, and resume next Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday.

Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez is seen above

The alleged plot in Donna involved a conspiracy between two or three people who planned to shoot up a school in the district, a source familiar with the matter told The Monitor.

Cops found an AK-47 and a list of targeted students in the home of one of the suspects, the person said.

While the AK-47 gained fame as a Soviet-era machine gun, there are semi-automatic versions of the rifle that are legal for private ownership in the US.

The cancelled school days will impact a number of end-of-year awards ceremonies and advancement celebrations in Donna's elementary school, according to the school calendar.

The district's high school graduation is scheduled for June 3.

In a social media post, officials said that the senior class prom, which had been scheduled for Friday with the theme of 'Enchanted Forest' after two years of pandemic disruptions, would be postponed, but not cancelled.

Officials with Donna ISD and the Donna Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com on Thursday.

The disturbing investigation in Donna came just one day after the deadliest school shooting in the US since the Sandy Hook massacre nearly a decade ago.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, after shooting his grandmother in the face in a dispute over his phone bill.

The shooter, identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, was killed by police after barricading himself inside a classroom and slaughtering the fourth graders inside.

Ramos was trading text messages with a girl in Germany and sent the chilling final message 'Ima go shoot up a elementary school' minutes before the attack.

The gunman shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her pickup truck as she summoned help, officials said.

The threat in Donna came just a day after a shooter killed 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary, seen above on Thursday morning

A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said.

They said an officer assigned to the school "engaged" Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom.

After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11.30am with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.

A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.