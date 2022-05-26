ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Texas school district Donna shuts down after cops foil suspect's plot to open fire on campus with AK-47 and find target list of students in his home

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A school district in southern Texas has shut down until next week as police investigate a shooting plot that allegedly involved an AK-47 and a list of targeted students.

Officials in Donna, a small community in the Rio Grande Valley, issued the shutdown order late on Wednesday, a day after a gunman slaughtered 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary in Uvalde, about 300 miles north.

'We've received a credible threat of violence that is currently under investigation,' the Donna Independent School District said in a statement. 'In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling school district-wide and staff will work from home.'

The district said that classes would be cancelled on Thursday and Friday, and resume next Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8raD_0fr5xFF500
Officials in Donna, Texas, a small community in the Rio Grande Valley, shut down school after a 'credible threat' of a shooting plot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doqGF_0fr5xFF500
Officials in Donna, a small community in the Rio Grande Valley, issued the shutdown order late on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJhPV_0fr5xFF500
Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez is seen above

The alleged plot in Donna involved a conspiracy between two or three people who planned to shoot up a school in the district, a source familiar with the matter told The Monitor.

Cops found an AK-47 and a list of targeted students in the home of one of the suspects, the person said.

While the AK-47 gained fame as a Soviet-era machine gun, there are semi-automatic versions of the rifle that are legal for private ownership in the US.

The cancelled school days will impact a number of end-of-year awards ceremonies and advancement celebrations in Donna's elementary school, according to the school calendar.

The district's high school graduation is scheduled for June 3.

In a social media post, officials said that the senior class prom, which had been scheduled for Friday with the theme of 'Enchanted Forest' after two years of pandemic disruptions, would be postponed, but not cancelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn1WP_0fr5xFF500
Donna ISD administrative offices are seen above. The alleged plot in Donna involved a conspiracy between two or three people who planned to shoot up a school in the district

Officials with Donna ISD and the Donna Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com on Thursday.

The disturbing investigation in Donna came just one day after the deadliest school shooting in the US since the Sandy Hook massacre nearly a decade ago.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, after shooting his grandmother in the face in a dispute over his phone bill.

The shooter, identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, was killed by police after barricading himself inside a classroom and slaughtering the fourth graders inside.

Ramos was trading text messages with a girl in Germany and sent the chilling final message 'Ima go shoot up a elementary school' minutes before the attack.

The gunman shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her pickup truck as she summoned help, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeGmM_0fr5xFF500
The threat in Donna came just a day after a shooter killed 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary, seen above on Thursday morning

A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said.

They said an officer assigned to the school "engaged" Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom.

After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11.30am with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.

A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.

Comments / 2

Related
KRGV

Juvenile detained after carrying a toy gun near Brownsville ISD campus

A juvenile was detained Friday afternoon for carrying a toy gun across from a middle school, the Brownsville Independent School District announced. The unidentified juvenile was detained across the street of Stell Middle School, the district said in a social media post. The juvenile did not enter campus premises, the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Police arrest Edinburg middle school student for threat

Police arrested an Edinburg CISD student Thursday evening after receiving a report of a threat on social media. “Edinburg CISD police immediately responded and the juvenile was taken into custody,” a statement read. “All campuses are secure at this time.”. Officials say the suspect, described as a juvenile...
EDINBURG, TX
tpr.org

Four arrested in attack plot at Hidalgo County school district

Just days after a shooter in Uvalde killed 19 students and 2 teachers at an elementary school, four males–two 17 year-olds and two minors–were arrested on Wednesday for credible threats to Donna Independent School District in Hidalgo County on the Texas-Mexico border. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Ak 47#Foil#Elementary School#Soviet
ValleyCentral

RGV school receives ‘threat of violence,’ arrest made

Editors Note: This story has been updated with additional information. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been arrested after making a “credible threat of violence” against Vanguard Academy. At approximately 3 a.m. Friday, the Alamo Police Department received reports on text messages circling within the community. The message detailed a warning of […]
myrgv.com

Juvenile detained with toy gun near middle school

A juvenile has been detained by city and school police after he was found in possession of what turned out to be a toy gun. The juvenile was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Friday across the street from Stell Middle School at 1105 E. Los Ebanos Blvd., officials with the Brownsville Independent School District said in a media release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘We stopped an act of physical violence and harm on our students,’: Four arrested for threat against Donna school

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four males, including two juveniles, were arrested for threats made against a Donna school. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo, 17, and Barbarito Pantoja, 17, were arrested by Donna PD. They were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and each issued a bond amount of $750,000. The […]
DONNA, TX
myrgv.com

Number of arrests over Valley school threats rises to 10

There have been so many threats to Rio Grande Valley schools in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting Tuesday that it’s beginning to get difficult to keep up with all of them. The tragedy in Uvalde and threats locally have resulted in increased law enforcement presence and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity of the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.” According to a post by […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes PD: Bomb threat made over ‘hacked’ radio frequency

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff. At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat. When police […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD student ‘removed from campus’ for terroristic threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Austin Middle School student was “removed from the campus and will be arrested” after posting terroristic threats, according to an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon. The email was sent by the school and said that “inappropriate social media posts” were made by one student at around 11:25 am. Pharr […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Police: Man found dead in Brownsville apartment

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment early Friday morning. First responders arrived at an apartment complex on Boca Chica Boulevard east of Billy Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 a.m. where they found the dead man on the living room floor. The...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Shooting under investigation at bar in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is investigating a shooting at a bar. According to police, authorities responded to a bar at 900 N Val Verde in response to a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. Police say they found three victims with injuries on the legs. All three were taken to the hospital […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

8th grader arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man discovered bleeding on side of road, death investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man discovered bleeding on the side of the road Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, the Brownsville Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to Brownsville PD. Officers responded to 4083 Boca Chica Boulevard where they discovered a man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy