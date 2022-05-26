From Houston to Chicago: Field Hockey Champs

Horn Elementary School’s rainbow art car placed second in the school division at the annual Houston Art Car Parade. The Horn art club worked for months creating their masterpiece, led by art teacher Debbie Guelzow. Kids participated in the parade on foot, scooter, or bike, while they proudly displayed their art car. The proud artists are (back row, from left): Principal Vanessa Flores, Sophie Tuan, Debbie Guelzow, Suriya Prabu, Eliza Moeller, Ava Grace Varner, Rebekah Mummert, Rushil Bansal, Om Raj, Rishi Hari, Baron Womack, Hannah Dulaney, and Reagan Reichek; (front row, from left): Angie Minton, Jacob Pham, Karis Lim, Arie Kantor, Calvin Dai, Jude Guelzow, Nico Gomar, McKayla Motes, and Reethi Kavaipatti.
