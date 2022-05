Click here to read the full article. Unity in the name of Hip-Hop was the overarching theme of the Verzuz battle between legendary rap duos UGK and 8Ball & MJG on Thursday evening (May 26), with each side embracing the other in an unabashed show of southern pride. Taking place in Atlanta—neutral ground considering UGK hails from Port Arthur, Texas and 8Ball & MJG proudly rep Memphis, Tennessee—the festivities were hosted by southern luminary and veteran DJ and radio personality Greg Street. The event drew a raucous crowd of diehard fans who were ready and willing to rap along with...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO