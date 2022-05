RECENTLY ON A RAW AND RAINY AFTERNOON, CASEY MARTIN played his first holes of golf since having his right leg amputated at the mid-thigh six months earlier. He wasn’t ready. It was the first time he had even put his hands on a driver, and the feeling through impact was “like I’m being tackled.” To witness what should have been a private moment, a once world-class player being confronted with the new and demoralizing reality of being two or maybe three clubs shorter, was obscene. Yet there we were, video crew in tow, confronting our shame that it took sawing off a man’s limb to renew our interest in him.

