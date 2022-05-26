ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Haunted’ house that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ sells for $1.5M

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Apparently, a few wayward spirits couldn’t scare a buyer away from one of the nation’s most famous “haunted” homes.

According to The Wall Street Journal and WPRI-TV, the 3,109-square-foot Rhode Island house that inspired “The Conjuring” has sold for $1.525 million – well over the $1.2 million listing price. The buyer, real-estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez, is scheduled to close on the Burrillville property Thursday, the newspaper reported.

The listing, originally posted last fall by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, describes the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home as “an extraordinary piece of cultural history” where the “true story of ‘The Conjuring’” began.

“The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this 14-room farmhouse,” the listing reads. “Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens of books and movies. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home – most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970s were hired to rid the home of its evil.”

One of the home’s previous residents, 63-year-old Andrea Perron, told the Journal that she was traumatized when she witnessed her mother levitating before being thrown to the floor in 1974. In addition, paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who bought the home for $439,000 in 2019, said they saw an apparition appear in a doorway, the newspaper reported.

Despite the spooky stories, the home, which experts believe was built in 1736, remains popular with ghost hunters. The Heinzens said guests had booked stays at the home through 2022, the Journal reported last fall.

