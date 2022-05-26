ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Opolo releases 2020 Mountain Zinfandel

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNRbs_0fr5cI0100

Release marks 21st vintage from Paso Robles estate winery

Opolo Vineyards this week released its 2020 Mountain Zinfandel, marking the 21st consecutive release of the wine. Made predominantly with fruit from the westside coastal mountains of Paso Robles, the 2020 vintage, “embodies the trademark Mountain Zinfandel style: rich, bold, fruit-forward and always lively through the finish.”

“We made a big bet on Paso Robles Zinfandel from the very beginning of Opolo, and the Mountain Zinfandel has been our flagship ever since,” said winery co-owner Rick Quinn.

“Zinfandel has been a mainstay in our region since the 1800s, and we’re proud to honor that heritage as a specialist in Paso Robles Zinfandel,” said co-owner David Nichols.

This wine comes predominantly from three of the most heralded sub-AVAs of Paso Robles—Willow Creek District, Adelaida District and Templeton Gap. The fruit from the Willow Creek District comes from two of Opolo’s estate vineyards: the main Opolo Estate as well as Dove Pond Vineyard.

Under the direction of winemakers James Schreiner and Chris Rougeot, the individual 2020 Mountain Zinfandel sites were hand-picked and fermented in stainless steel tanks and small open-top fermenters, all with attentive phenolic management to ensure optimal mouthfeel.

After fermentation and settling, the lots were racked to French (90-percent) and American (10-percent) oak barrels, inclusive of 30 percent new oak. In the winter, the lots with the most complimentary characteristics were blended and returned to barrels for seamless integration. After 10 total months of barrel aging, Schreiner and Rougeot assembled the final blend to create this “latest chapter in the story of the Opolo Mountain Zinfandel.”

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Ravine Water Park reopens for the season

Improvements made over the winter, according to owner. – The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles reopens Saturday for the Summer of 2022. Owner Brett Butterfield and his partners worked this past week to unload supplies, organize facilities, and prepare for the opening in the Ravine’s 17th year of operation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Community invited to ‘saddle up’ for equine rescue fundraiser

– The community is invited to “wrangle a great deal” and “stirrup some funds” for a worthy cause at FARMstead ED’s “Rescue to Ride” in Paso Robles on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This experience showcases the work of Redwings Horse Sanctuary and Rescue (the beneficiary of this fundraising event) and includes a vineyard trail ride, lunch, and wine tasting at the award-winning Cass Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Cat reported missing from Sierra Bonita Village

Posters about Willy’s disappearance are posted on utility poles in Sierra Bonita Village. – A cat that charmed the residents of Sierra Bonita Village in Paso Robles is missing. Willy the cat disappeared Sunday morning. He reportedly had his breakfast, and then left his home to cruise the neighborhood. He has not been seen since.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Deadline approaching for Mid-State Fair Jr. Fairboard

– The deadline to apply for the 2022 Junior Fair Board is Friday, June 10, 2022. Applications can be filled out and submitted online at www.MidStateFair.com. The California Mid-State Fair Junior Fair Board consists of people between 16 and 25 years of age living in San Luis Obispo County. Junior Fair Board members assist with the day-to-day operations of the annual California Mid-State Fair, including events such as the Diaper Derby and Tricycle Races. In addition, members help in the livestock area during weigh-in and auction day, act as ushers in the Main Grandstand, and obtain market research from fairgoers. Members can serve until their 25th birthday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary for Carol Hoffman, 84

– Carol gently passed at home with her three children, Wendy, Greg, Lauran and daughter in law Lorraine, surrounding her. When asked what our Mother did for a living. It would be easier to name what she didn’t do. In her late teens she traveled by ship to Europe to study art. She received a degree in fine art at the University of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as a new mother of three.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Lynyrd Skynyrd returns to Mid-State Fair

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd has been confirmed to perform in concert on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. The band last performed at the fair in 2019. Ticket...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Winery#Food Drink#Beverages#Mountain Zinfandel#Paso Robles Zinfandel#Opolo Estate#French#American
Paso Robles Daily News

Nonprofit honored as ‘Station of the Year’

Wilshire Community Services honored by Senior Volunteer Services. – Wilshire Community Services was recently honored as the 2020/2021 Station of the Year by Senior Volunteer Services at its May Volunteer Recognition Brunch. Wilshire Community Services, a division of Wilshire Health & Community Services, was created to meet the critical needs of older and disabled adults in San Luis Obispo County by offering free, volunteer support services.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Youth clubhouse opens next month

– After a successful capital campaign that raised $3.5 million and a year of construction, the Tom Maas Clubhouse of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on June 15 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the site. Located at 3301 Oak Street, the facility will address a pressing and immediate need for the organization by increasing capacity and serving more local youth. In Paso Robles, the current club site has always had a long waiting list of local youth who could greatly benefit from BGCMCC programming. The waiting list demonstrates there is a demand for services and the Tom Maas building doubles capacity, giving the organization the ability to provide more programs and serve more kids and teens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Wine Fest begins this week

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance presents the Paso Wine Fest this week, May 19 – 22. Beginning Thursday evening with two winemaker dinners, festivities continue Friday with Sparkling Paso and the Starry Night Dinner, and Saturday with the CAB Icons of Paso seminar, and Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting taking place at the Paso Robles Event Center. The weekend is complete on Sunday with wineries hosting individual events throughout Paso Robles Wine Country.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of William M. Slane Sr., 93

William M. Slane Sr. passed away at his home in Paso Robles. – On May 16, William M. Slane Sr. passed away at his home in Paso Robles, Ca. with his family around him. He was 93 years old. Bill was born on September 10, 1928, on his mother’s birthday in Schenectady, New York to Helen (Gregoire) Slane and Mathias (Ty) Slane. His primary parenting came from his Grandparents John and Anna Gregoire and many aunts and uncles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Halter Ranch announces acquisition of Hart Winery

Hart Winery is located in Temecula, Calif. – Halter Ranch Vineyard and Winery in Paso Robles has announced the acquisition of Hart Winery in Temecula, California. The sale includes its 8-acre vineyard, winery, and tasting room located in the Temecula Valley Wine Country AVA. Founded in 1973 by Temecula Valley wine pioneers, Joe and Nancy Hart, Hart Winery remains the oldest family-owned and operated winery producing limited-production wines.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy