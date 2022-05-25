ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pain and anger, but little shock, colors local reaction to Texas school shooting

By Chris Burton
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — In Kern County, parents and siblings are once again forced to confront the devastating possibility that their child, brother, or sister isn’t guaranteed to come home from school.

Many are now taking that possibility as an accepted fact of life.

Yesterday, Kayla Subia was grateful for the most routine of events — her little brother, who attends Downtown Elementary in Bakersfield, stepping into her car to come home.

“With what’s happening and how normal school shootings are, I’m always thankful that he’s able to come home with me at the end of the day,” Subia said. “Thankful I’m able to drop him off at school in the morning, and have him come home safe.”

Around the county, educators reacted to the shooting that, as of Wednesday morning, left 19 children dead.

Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow released a statement following the shooting, saying, in part:

“Senseless and horrific acts like the one today in Texas — that continue to occur throughout our country — are harsh reminders that no matter how hard we try to keep our children safe, we unfortunately must always prepare for the very worst scenarios.

It breaks my heart.”

Kern County has not seen a shooting on a school campus since a student was shot at Taft Union High School in 2013. Even so, local law enforcement expert Dr. Tommy Tunson warns attacks on children in schools across the country are now a fact of life.

“We have reached a point in time where we’ve got to train them how to protect themselves in a situation we never thought would happen, that we now know fully well could happen,” Dr. Tunson said.

Neighborhood concerned over leaking oil wells in East Bakersfield

Dr. Tunson was among the many lost for words.

“My heart is so heavy I can’t even articulate,” Dr. Tunson said. “But I want to make sure we minimize future occurrences.”

