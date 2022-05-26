ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

OTTUMWA CHIROPRACTOR TO CEASE PRACTICE WHILE CRIMINAL CASE IS RESOLVED

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ottumwa chiropractor accused of inappropriate contact with a young boy has agreed to stop practicing. According to court documents, 62-year-old Bruce Lindgren allegedly told a 10-year-old...

