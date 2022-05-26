OTTUMWA CHIROPRACTOR TO CEASE PRACTICE WHILE CRIMINAL CASE IS RESOLVED

A chiropractor who works in Fairfield and Ottumwa is the subject of a criminal charge and a lawsuit regarding an alleged incident with a 10-year-old child. According to court documents, in February of this year, 62-year-old Bruce Elroy Lindberg, a licensed chiropractor who offers services at Lindberg Chiropractic in Fairfield, and Ottumwa Chiropractic Clinic in Ottumwa, was alleged to have taken the 10-year-old into a private examination room at the Ottumwa office, instructed them to remove their shirt, massaged the child, made comments to him, and hugged and kissed him. He is being charged in Wapello County with assault, a simple misdemeanor.
Comments / 1