Rochester, MN

Rochester Woman With Child In Her Car Blows A .33

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was...

Rochester, MN
