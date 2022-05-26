ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond church teacher charged in child porn, sexual battery investigation

By Will Gonzalez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T43oN_0fr5Vmoi00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information as they investigate a case of alleged sexual battery and production of child pornography at a Richmond church’s child care facility.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department and circuit court records, 26-year-old Matiko Pierce was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated sexual battery and making or producing child pornography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prlpF_0fr5Vmoi00
Matiko Pierce, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and charged related to child pornography. (Photo: Richmond Police)
Registered Orange County sex offender arrested for loitering at school bus stop in Stafford

According to police, the charges are related to Pierce’s work at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Child Care, located at 4401 Forest Hill Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information related to Pierce or this investigation to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at 804-646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Pierce’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Early morning homicide under investigation in Hillcrest Heights

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Prince George’s County. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) official Twitter account, Saturday around midnight police responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Rd. with the reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found an adult man outside […]
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
WDVM 25

15-year-old arrested in shooting that injured 9-year-old

UPDATE 11:35 p.m. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 9-year-old girl in critical condition. Police said that the suspect was taken into custody without incident on Thursday. WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WDVM 25

17-year-old to be tried as adult in high school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 17-year-old Steven Alston will be tried as an adult in a shooting at Magruder High School in January that injured another student. Officials said that Alston will be facing attempted first-degree murder and other charges for the shooting that took place on January 21. Police took Alston into custody in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
City
Stafford, VA
WDVM 25

22 people charged with drug distribution arrested

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets. A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI and the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Del. Lopez on living through a school shooting (Part 1)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Maryland Delegate Lesley Lopez recounts her personal experience of surviving a school shooting, her reaction to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School and her advice for parents on talking to children about school shootings. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

16-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting took place on Savannah Terrace SE. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DC Police. Details are limited at this time so stick with WDVM for the latest updates.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Women’s protest against Russian rape in Ukraine comes to DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Saturday, in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, people were protesting the alleged rape of Ukrainian women by Russian troops. The protest was organized by a group called US Ukrainian Activists, and according to an event website, their goal was, “to bring attention to these brutal, state-sanctioned acts of sexual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Child Pornography#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#Richmond Police Rrb#Major Crimes#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Staying safe on the water over the holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Memorial Day Weekend has become well known as the unofficial start to summer, and in the nation’s capital, the fire department knows it as the start of boating season. While time on the water is fun and exciting, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services want to give folks reminders to stay safe. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Langley girls’ lax win NOVA 6D Region title

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, Langley and Yorktown competed in the 6D Northern Region girls’ lacrosse championship. Both teams have already punched tickets to the state tournament next week, but the winner will be the higher seed, as well as host in the state quarterfinals. Langley comes in as the defending state champions, however, […]
YORKTOWN, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy