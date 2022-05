INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home with her little sister. IMPD said Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her sister, Xyla Samuel, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at their home in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue on the near south side of Indianapolis.

