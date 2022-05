Nostalgia! The culture is drowning in it. And today here comes a tidal wave: Top Gun: Maverick. This movie, which I practically sprinted to go see, is a paradox: shamelessly embarrassing and deliriously exciting, as devoid of new ideas as it is expert at delivering on expectations. My verdict was a fist pump – Maverick’s flight scenes and dogfight sequences are undeniable, and the final third is the most fun I’ve had in a theatre since… well, since Mission Impossible: Fallout (and more on that in a minute). I watched long stretches of Maverick through my hands, deeply mortified at the silliness of what I was seeing, but by the end I was practically cheering. And wondering how we got here.

