Remains Of Man Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO