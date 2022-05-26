Remains Of Man Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Missouri

One of Kansas City’s biggest tourist draws, the salvaged steamboat is poised to depart the City Market when its lease expires in 2026. The Arabia Steamboat Museum has been a staple in Kansas City’s River Market for more than 30 years but that could change. St. Charles, Missouri’s director of economic development, Mike Klinghammer, told KCUR that the city of St. Charles and the Arabia Steamboat’s owner, David Hawley, recently signed a letter of intent stating Hawley would work exclusively with the city over the next six months to develop a plan to move the museum to St. Charles.
Comments / 0