Missouri State

Remains Of Man Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Missouri

By Associated Press
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
A Missouri man will be laid to rest on Saturday, more than 80 years after he died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy returned the remains of Seaman 1st Class Wilbur...

