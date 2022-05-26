ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Steady stream of mourners lay flowers at Robb Elementary School

By Sandra Sanchez
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xi4jg_0fr5OCzD00

UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — Throughout the day a steady stream of mourners have been bringing flowers to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

They can’t cross police tape, so law enforcement come to them and carry the bouquets to a school marquee that is quickly becoming a shrine to the 19 children and two adults who were killed here.

LIVE BLOG: Uvalde, Texas

A firefighter came with a wrapped bouquet. His head was down.

Entire families with children in tow have also come.

They even brought candles and white doves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gh4F_0fr5OCzD00
Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Elena Musquiz, 21, has lived her entire life in Sabinal, Texas, about 20 miles east of Uvalde.

On Wednesday she and her friend Amanda Welch made the trip bringing flowers.

They also brought Elena’s dog “Smokey” for comfort.

They held hands as a state trooper accepted the flowers and “thanked them.”

‘We need to remember their names’: Uvalde residents call for solidarity in wake of deadly shooting

They both said they never imagined such a tragedy could happen in this small town they love.

“I’ve lived here my whole live. I’ve known this whole community forever. And you kind of just see this stuff all of the news everywhere else and for it to happen on a random day that no one thought ever could happen and to a bunch of babies,” Musquiz told Border Report.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Amanda works at a hair salon and home-schools her 11-year-old son.

“It’s just as easily they could not have been home-schooled so it’s scary for the entire community. It’s sad for everyone involved,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Sabinal, TX
Sioux City, IA
Education
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Schooled#Mexico#Highschool#Robb Elementary School#Border Report#Blog#Getty Images
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy