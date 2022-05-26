Denver weather: Warm, sunny weather here to stay through holiday weekend

Sunny Labor Day weather forecast in Denver. Photo Credit: Michael Kirsh (flickr).

Sunshine and blue skies are in store for Denver Thursday. Highs in the 80s are expected today and all weekend.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday and Sunday.

Breezy conditions are expected for the next few days, with gusts as high as 15 mph on Friday and 22 mph on Saturday.

Memorial Day should be breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 79. Thunderstorms in the afternoon are also a possibility.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.