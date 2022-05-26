ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Warm, sunny weather here to stay through holiday weekend

By Annika Schmidt annika.schmidt@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Sunny Labor Day weather forecast in Denver. Photo Credit: Michael Kirsh (flickr).

Sunshine and blue skies are in store for Denver Thursday. Highs in the 80s are expected today and all weekend.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday and Sunday.

Breezy conditions are expected for the next few days, with gusts as high as 15 mph on Friday and 22 mph on Saturday.

Memorial Day should be breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 79. Thunderstorms in the afternoon are also a possibility.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook Includes Some Possibility Of Showers

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – We start out the holiday weekend with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s for Colorado’s Front Range. We could see breezy conditions Saturday afternoon with wind out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will build through the afternoon, but it should stay dry in the Denver metro area. There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in southern and eastern Colorado on Saturday. Windy and dry conditions will create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid burning or anything that could create sparks. A change comes our way for the second half of the weekend. A storm system will move into Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. Above 10,000 feet we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. On the Front Range we have a chance for an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. We have a 40% chance for scattered showers Memorial Day (Monday) with much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the Front Range, but if you are headed to the mountains, temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s at 9,000 feet.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Temperature could tie 128-year-old record in Colorado, snow possible in mountains this weekend

While Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and dry around much of Colorado, storms are set to hit the state on Sunday, lasting for multiple days. According to the National Weather Service, near-record-setting temperatures will be reached around the state on Friday. While Denver's forecasted high of 89 is expected to approach a record daily high of 93 degrees, temperatures in Breckenridge are expected to tie a record daily high of 70 degrees, set in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: From Shorts To Jackets, Some Mountain Campers May Also Need Snow Boots This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to camp in the mountains of Colorado this Memorial Day you’ll need to pack a variety of clothes. The weekend will start off warm and dry thanks to a ridge of high pressure currently overhead. But things will start to change by late Saturday and early Sunday as a new storm moves in from the northwest. Friday and Saturday will be the two nicest days of the extended weekend with highs climbing into the 60s across the high country for elevations above 9,000 feet. Below that we’ll see highs in the 70s. If you plan...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

After Recent Rain & Snow, Drought Improves Slightly In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in months, drought improved instead of worsening this week. But Colorado still has a long way to go with 90% of the state still experiencing drought. The impact of over 8 inches of snow in many mountain areas and over 1 inch of liquid precipitation at lower elevations in the second half of May was somewhat minimal on the weekly drought update released Thursday morning. (source: CBS) Nine days ago, about 93% of the state had at least moderate drought. That number has dropped only 3% since then, but it marks the first improvement in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Trail Ridge Road is Now Open for the 2022 Season

One of the key factors to welcome the season of summer to Colorado is when Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season. Friday, May 27, Estes Park Tail Gazette has announced the opening of Trail Ridge Road. The highest point of Trail Ridge Road reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level and is one of the most exciting roads to drive in all of North America.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Is Summer The New Winter In Colorado’s High Country?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mountain towns have long leaned on winter season tourism to push through less busy parts of the year, but now a steady stream of tourists in the summer months have created a profitable season that lasts almost all year long for places like Breckenridge and Frisco. (credit: CBS) “The summer tourism season and the fall tourism season are just as important as winter in Breckenridge,” Breckenridge Tourism Office’s Lauren Swanson said on Friday. Memorial Day weekend has already seen travelers heading up Interstate 70 trying to get a head start exploring the mountains. “We are anticipating a strong summer travel...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: RMNP’s Trail Ridge Road status update

Mother Nature has provided some beautiful wet spring snow for Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow operators to contend with the last week at high elevations along Trail Ridge Road. We are grateful for the much needed snowpack and moisture! On schedule last week to open the road for the Memorial Day weekend, park snowplow operators are now plowing 2 to 5 foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center located at 11,796 feet. The road is still closed for now at the top.
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Blues, Brews & BBQ, Paddlefest and more

THURSDAY-SATURDAY They quilt and stitch and sew and their work makes up the Quilt, Craft And Sewing Festival this weekend in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, exhibits, demonstrations, newest things from crafting and needle-art companies, and a make-and-take with advice from the pros. Admission $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com FRIDAY-MONDAY ...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

10 Fantastic Farmers Markets To Shop Locally In Denver

One of these markets has a mimosa and beer garden. Welcome to summer, where it’s time for festivals, fairs, and live music. Farmers’ Market season is in full swing, and we’ve got a whole list of some of our favorite in the city for purchasing locally sourced food, listening to live music, and trying out new ingredients.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
