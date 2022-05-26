ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ragland officially introduced as UE men's basketball head coach

wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe David Ragland era at the University of Evansville began Wednesday night at the Meeks...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Former UE men’s basketball star Craig Snow returns as assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland was introduced to Purple Aces fans on Wednesday, he established a goal of reconnecting supporters with the program. Today, he showed UE supporters that he is committed to that goal as he announced the hiring of program legend Craig Snow as his first assistant coach.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Ragland adds former UE star Snow to coaching staff

When University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland was introduced to Purple Aces fans on Wednesday, he established a goal of reconnecting supporters with the program. Today, he showed UE supporters that he is committed to that goal as he announced the hiring of program legend Craig Snow as his first assistant coach.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI men’s basketball signs 8 new players for 2022-23 roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball officially announced the signees for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The eight new Screaming Eagles include a six transfers, and two freshmen. “First of all I am excited about our class because I think we signed eight quality STUDENT ATHLETES...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Aces baseball season comes to an end in MVC Semis

The University of Evansville baseball team's historic run in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament came to an end Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, dropping games to Missouri State and Southern Illinois. The Aces dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to the host Bears in the early game, with fifth year senior Tanner Craig...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Evansville, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
Evansville, IN
Basketball
wevv.com

Aces Baseball blasts Dallas Baptist in MVC Tournament

The University of Evansville put it all together, offense, defense and pitching, to move one step closer to the conference crown, drubbing 3rd seeded Dallas Baptist University 21-2 in seven innings at Hammons Field in Springfield, MO Friday night. MVC Pitcher of the Year, Nick Smith gave up a first...
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Regional teams advance to state tournament

Three teams in Western Kentucky punched tickets to the KHSAA State Tournament last night. McCracken County blanked Marshall County 12-0 in 5 innings to win the 1st Region title, Owensboro Catholic topped Breckinridge County 11-5 to take the 3rd Region crown and Russell County doubled up Warren East 10-5 to win the 4th Region championship. Play in the KHSAA State Tournament begins next Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park on the UK campus in Lexington.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

2nd Region tournament continues Saturday/Saturday’s schedule

After a couple of days delay due to weather and graduations, the 2nd Region softball tournament continues Saturday afternoon at Henderson County. The opening semifinal game at 4 pm has Henderson County (30-2) hosting Madisonville (25-5), with Christian County (26-9) meeting Caldwell County (16-12) at around 6 pm. F&M Bank pregame show coverage of the Christian County game begins at 5:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ue
14news.com

Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family of the woman that Alabama escapee Casey White admitted to murdering came to Evansville this week. The nationwide manhunt for Casey and Vicky White ended in the Tri-State a couple of weeks ago. James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash, found one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, all students pursuing secondary education received $1,000 scholarships. The funds were provided by Thomas Ruder to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his own graduation from Bosse. Ashon Stewart and Xavier Pace were among the students who graduated...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
14news.com

Harrison High School’s rainy graduation photos go viral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison High School graduates are going viral on social media. While this year’s graduating class received their diplomas Wednesday night, it started to rain hard, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying the moment they have been waiting 13 years for. Jason Woebkenberg, communications...
WEHT/WTVW

Free night at Evansville Children’s Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is kicking off the summer with a Family Free Night. The Family Free Night will be on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or over. The latest anyone will be admitted into the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Deep Blue Indoor Play Coming to Evansville IN

With structures to be installed in June, the new family-friendly adventure plex called Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock. Evansville, Ind., tourism officials want to rehabilitate the former dock for a World War II amphibious vessel and use it to attract riverboat cruises. Inland Marina was the home of LST-325 until the ship relocated alongside a new museum...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Manning, the 7-week-old puppy

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning to introduce us to the latest furry friend. This week's furry friend was Manning, the seven-week-old mixed breed puppy. Jen says Manning was taken into PAAWS' care at just four-weeks-old. She says he was malnourished, but that...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy