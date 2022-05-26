ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

Cover picture for the articleA look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area. Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall...

explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Brutally Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is behind bars for brutally assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis S. Kirbaugh in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Wednesday, May 25.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Letter to the Editor: ‘Gun Violence’ – OpEd by the Jefferson County Democratic Committee

The following letter was submitted by John Adduci of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee:. The differences in the Republican vs. Democratic party response and positioning on the subject of Gun Violence and School Shootings, and the causes/solutions to this problem in America, is quite stark. People like Ted Cruz stand behind the Constitutional Right for law abiding citizens to bear arms, as allowed by the (outdated?) 2nd Amendment (written 231 years ago and refers to the right to bear arms and form a militia), and that we shouldn’t be saying it’s a Gun Control issue, but rather a Mental Health Problem (Let’s face it, we’ll never be able to identify, in advance, all of those who “might” commit mass shootings). Ted’s “solution” to school shootings is have only ONE door in & out of schools (not practical), and to put more armed guards in the schools!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

