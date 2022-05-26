ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal push for Serge Gnabry transfer return and willing to go back in over free swoop from Bayern Munich next summer

By Jake Lambourne
 2 days ago

ARSENAL will reportedly look to bring Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates this summer as the winger mulls over a Bayern Munich departure.

And the Gunners are also said to be prepared to wait until next year to secure his services on a free transfer with his contract at the Allianz Arena to expire in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J16pl_0fr5Kp7200
Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has been linked with a summer switch to Arsenal Credit: Getty

Bayern icon and former Liverpool ace Markus Babbel urged the 26-year-old to shun a move away and commit his future to the Bavarian outfit in an interview with SunSport.

But the Germany international is believed to be considering his future having rejected a new deal.

A Premier League return has been mooted, with former employers Arsenal linked.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also all understood to be keeping tabs on the ex-West Brom loanee.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are claimed to have identified the player as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe after the 23-year-old penned a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

But Real's interest hasn't stopped Arsenal from looking to secure Gnabry's services.

According to Sport Bild Christian Falk, Gnabry is open to a move back to North London - six years after he was sold to Werder Bremen for £5million.

But a potential transfer could prove difficult this summer due to the club failing to secure Champions League football.

If a deal cannot be reached in the upcoming window, it has been said Arsenal will look to lure him back next year.

Falk tweeted: "Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners.

"After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer.

"Next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent."

It is set to be a busy summer at the Emirates, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus eyed up.

Meanwhile Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans could be signed in a £25million transfer.

Arsenal have also been boosted by the news that centre-forward Eddie Nketiah is close to agreeing a long-term contract until 2027.

