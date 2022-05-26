ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River’s Geoghegan Fired, Dems and Republicans United in 5-0 vote

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWELL, NJ – Democrats and Republicans serving on the Howell Township committee have voted...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Ocean Gate, NJ
Howell, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Elections
City
Howell, NJ
City
Pine Beach, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic Atlantic City, NJ photo not seen in 44 years

This iconic photo had only been published exactly one time, on May 27, 1978. It has not been seen since, until now. The photo was taken by Gregg Kohl, who is one of the most respected and talented photographers in Atlantic City history. I worked with Gregg at The Atlantic City Press (as the paper was known back then) from 1978-1980.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Allison
Jersey Shore Online

Road Resurfacing Schedule Set

JACKSON – Jackson Township officials recently announced details and a preliminary schedule for road resurfacing that will bring major improvements to several important thoroughfares throughout the community. The initiative is being undertaken with Ocean County and Mayor Michael Reina noted that “investing in Jackson Township’s infrastructure remains one of...
New Jersey 101.5

Door-to-door solicitor kills Jackson, NJ resident, cops say

JACKSON — A solicitor contracted by Verizon for door-to-door sales stabbed a man to death during a confrontation in the street early Thursday evening. Michael Tsamas, 32, of the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge, knocked on the door of Joseph Delgardio's home on West Veterans Highway near Conor Road in Jackson around 6:15 p.m. Delgardio told Tsamas he was not interested and Tsamas left the property, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Dems#Election Fraud#Election Local#United#Democrats#The Asbury Park Press
Daily Voice

Tornado Warning For Burlington, Camden, Ocean Counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Burlington and central Camden counties until 4 p.m. A similar warning was issued for Crestwood Village and Chatsworth in Ocean County until 4:30 p.m.The storm system had weakened as it headed into New Jersey, the NWS said.A seve…
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

93K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy