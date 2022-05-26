Toms River’s Geoghegan Fired, Dems and Republicans United in 5-0 vote

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO