ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

VIDEO: First Look at the Classic Movie-Themed Summer Tribute Store Featuring Jaws, E.T., and More at Universal Studios Florida

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Orlando Resort surprised us this morning with a video preview of the summer tribute store. Let’s take a look at the classic movie-themed rooms and offerings. The first room is themed to E.T., resembling...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guest Drops Watch on Ride & Then Has $40,000 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges, Revenge Travel Affecting Disney Parks’ Crowds, Star Wars Treats at the Grand Floridian, and More: Daily Recap (5/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios Florida#E T#Universal Orlando Resort#Universal Parks News#Disney Parks#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Will Require Vaccinated Guests to Provide Own COVID Test, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to Be Available During Extended Evening Hours, & More: Daily Recap (5/17/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cinema Blend

What The Alien Message At The End Of Disney World’s New Guardians Of The Galaxy Rollercoaster Cosmic Rewind Says

There’s a new rollercoaster coming to Disney World’s Epcot park, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling adventure ride starring OG Marvel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and more, and even adding Terry Crews. The first reactions to the Cosmic Rewind ride are already in, and plenty of people have gotten the chance to check out the brand new storyline featuring Epcotians and Xandarians going on an epic adventure to save the universe with their Marvel heroes. There are plenty of surprises to be found within Cosmic Rewind, not least of which is a mirror and a sign at the very end of the ride that can actually be translated. I figured out the key, and if you want to know what it reads, I have you covered.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Drunk Florida Woman Abandons Child at T-REX When Taken to Hospital, ‘Star Wars’ Series Announcements Galore, Radiator Springs Racers Closed Indefinitely, & More: Daily Recap (5/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, May 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Phone Arena

Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges

Disney World is known as "the happiest place on Earth." Of course, you might not think so when sweat is dripping off of your body at a record-setting pace thanks to the heat and humidity you'll experience during a sweltering day in the Orlando, Florida area. Another person who would disagree with this appraisal of the park is an unnamed woman who visited EPCOT on April 13th when her Apple Watch fell off her wrist; and that might have been the best part of her day!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Acknowledges Motion Sickness Problem on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, Riders Offered Vomit Bags at Exit

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at EPCOT, and guests who experience motion experience from all the thrills can now receive a motion sickness bag. While not on display for guests, like they are in their compartments on Mission: SPACE, Cast Members may offer guests who appear to be getting sick a bag as they exit the ride. Additional garbage cans with open lids have reportedly been installed along the exits to accommodate the issue.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Limited Release Chewbacca Wishables Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. An adorable new Chewbacca Wishables plush has arrived at Walt Disney World. This plush, which is part of the Wishables Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run series, first arrived at Disneyland Resort earlier this month. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Trams Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom After 801 Days

Disney’s Animal Kingdom parking lot trams are back in service after 801 days. Tram service was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to Magic Kingdom in December 2021. Cast Members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the return of trams to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this morning....
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy