VIDEO: First Look at the Classic Movie-Themed Summer Tribute Store Featuring Jaws, E.T., and More at Universal Studios Florida

There’s a new rollercoaster coming to Disney World’s Epcot park, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling adventure ride starring OG Marvel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and more, and even adding Terry Crews. The first reactions to the Cosmic Rewind ride are already in, and plenty of people have gotten the chance to check out the brand new storyline featuring Epcotians and Xandarians going on an epic adventure to save the universe with their Marvel heroes. There are plenty of surprises to be found within Cosmic Rewind, not least of which is a mirror and a sign at the very end of the ride that can actually be translated. I figured out the key, and if you want to know what it reads, I have you covered.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO