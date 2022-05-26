ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Here's How Many People Are Quitting Their Jobs in Wyoming

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 2 days ago

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months - a trend that shows no signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.5 million Americans quit their job in March 2022, the most ever recorded in a single month, and up from 4.4 million quits in February.

Explanations for the high quit rates vary. A recent survey from Pew Research Center found that low pay, limited opportunities for advancement, and a lack of flexibility are among the most common reasons.

Whatever the explanation, the consequences are clear. Record-high quits are exacerbating a labor shortage in the United States and creating an existential crisis for many small businesses, and quit rates vary considerably among states.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 12,000 people in Wyoming quit their jobs in March, the most recent month of available data - a 33.3% increase from one year earlier.

The total number of monthly quits in the state accounts for 4.2% of the total workforce, higher than the 3.0% share of workers nationwide who quit their jobs in March.

Though there are some notable exceptions, states with lower unemployment rates often have higher quit rates. Since quits do not include workers who retired, each of the 4.5 million Americans who quit in March will presumably take another job. A stronger job market, therefore, may incentivize workers to look for better opportunities, while workers in states with weaker job markers may be deterred. The March jobless rate in Wyoming stood at 3.4%, compared to the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

RankStateMarch 2022 quits as share of workforce (%)Total quits in March 2022 (000)March 2022 unemployment rate (%)1Alaska5.1165.02Arizona4.51373.33Florida4.44043.24Wyoming4.2123.45South Carolina4.1903.46Utah3.8622.07Montana3.8192.38Georgia3.71773.19Idaho3.7302.710North Carolina3.61683.511Colorado3.51003.712Alabama3.5732.913Louisiana3.5664.214Nevada3.5505.015Mississippi3.5414.216West Virginia3.4243.717Indiana3.31042.218Kentucky3.3634.019Oklahoma3.3552.720Delaware3.3154.521Arkansas3.2423.122New Mexico3.2275.323Hawaii3.2194.124Texas3.14114.425Tennessee3.11003.226Washington3.01044.227Oregon3.0593.828Vermont3.092.729Nebraska2.9302.030South Dakota2.9132.531California2.84864.932Illinois2.81674.733Ohio2.71504.134Michigan2.71174.435Virginia2.71083.036Wisconsin2.7792.837New Jersey2.61074.238Minnesota2.6742.539Maryland2.6704.640Iowa2.6403.341Kansas2.6362.542New Hampshire2.6182.543Rhode Island2.6133.444North Dakota2.6112.945Missouri2.5743.646Maine2.5163.647Pennsylvania2.31364.948Massachusetts2.2794.349Connecticut2.2364.650New York2.01854.6

