Rochester Woman With Child In Her Car Blows A .33

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was found passed out with a young child in her car is facing criminal charges. A breath test indicated her blood/alcohol concentration was more than four times the legal limit. An Olmsted County deputy was...

$6000 Stolen From Kasson Restaurant Employee

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Kasson are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an employee of a restaurant. Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson says officers were called to the Buffet King Restaurant just before 2 PM yesterday and were told that the man had stolen about $6000 in cash from an employee's purse. The actual theft had occurred around noon.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
Woman, 18, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Plymouth, Police Say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth say an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. The woman was uninjured, police said. Two men with handguns approached her the parking lot of Target on Vinewood Lane just before 10 p.m. and stole her vehicle, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle as the men were driving from the scene and chased them on Highway 55 into Minneapolis before abandoning the pursuit. Police later found the vehicle in north Minneapolis. No one has been arrested, and police say they are investigating.
Searching For Car That Drove Through Fresh Concrete Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - For the second time in a week, a motorist has caused significant damage after driving through fresh concrete in the Rochester area. The latest incident happened around 1:30 pm Tuesday near Oxbow Park. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a car drove through...
Armed carjackers steal 18-year-old's car at Plymouth Target, police say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two armed suspects stole an 18-year-old woman's car in the parking lot of Target in Plymouth, police said Thursday. The Plymouth Police Department says two men armed with handguns confronted the victim and stole her vehicle at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday at the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane. She was not hurt, a news release said.
2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
Second Former Top Official Of Rochester Firm Charged With Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second former high-ranking official of a Rochester-based company has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer. The case against 54-year-old Loretta Taylor of St. Charles was filed Wednesday. Taylor was the financial controller for Reichel Foods when the...
Brooklyn Park Man Indicted for Illegal Machine Gun Possession

A grand jury has indicted a Brooklyn Park man for illegal possession of a machine gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Markyse Wells, 24, is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to court documents:. Robbinsdale police pulled over a black Chevrolet Suburban...
Crash Closes Northbound 52 Near Zumbrota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 has been completely closed to traffic in an area just south of Zumbrota because of a traffic crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation established a detour that is routing all northbound traffic east on 490th Street and then north on 195th Avenue before heading back to you Highway 52 on Goodhue County Road 10 into Zumbrota. MnDOT is indicating the detour could be in place for several hours.
Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
