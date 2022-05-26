Britain’s road rage incidents surge by almost 30 percent with nearly half blaming the rise on delivery CYCLISTS from firms like Deliveroo and Just Eat – months after the Highway Code was changed to prioritise bike riders and pedestrians

Britain is experiencing a surge in road rage triggered by the boom in delivery cyclists, according to a poll, just months after the Highway Code was updated to give priority to those on bikes.

Researchers found 28 per cent of road users have witnessed an increase in incidents within the last 12 months with more than four in 10 blaming it on the rise in delivery cyclists from firms like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

In a poll of 2,000 people commissioned by rapid delivery company, Jiffy, road users told researchers what annoys them most about two-wheeled travellers.

Top of the list was riding on the pavement (27%), lack of respect for other road users (27%) and jumping red lights (26%).

The data comes after a major changes to the Highway Code earlier this year which gives cyclists greater freedom on the roads.

Under a new hierarchy of road users someone driving will have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking, or riding a horse. Meanwhile, cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

When the new rules were introduced road safety campaigners and motoring groups said they feared the policy could have an adverse impact on the country's motorists and other road users, including an increase in road rage incidents and dangerous confusion.

Road rage has been increasing in recent years with motorists seeing red at everything from potholes to not being thanked by other drivers.

Britain is experiencing a surge in road rage - triggered by the boom in delivery cyclists, according to a poll (stock image of a Deliveroo cyclist in Worcester)

Road users told researchers what annoys them most about two-wheeled travellers. Top of the poll's list was riding on the pavement (27%), lack of respect for other road users (27%) and jumping red lights (26%)

Britain is experiencing a surge in road rage triggered by the boom in delivery cyclists, according to a poll, just months after the Highway Code was updated to give priority to those on bikes. Pictured: Just Eat delivery men in front of McDonalds restaurant on a rainy day in Elephant and Castle

Top 10 most annoying things about delivery cyclists

Riding on the pavement Not respecting other road users Jumping red lights Lack of road awareness Swerving in the road Riding too fast Not stopping at pedestrian crossings Being distracted by their phones Riding with headphones in The sheer number of them on the roads

Source: Delivery company Jiffy

More than a fifth said delivery cyclists are the cause of the rage they witness - and 61 per cent have recently noticed more of them on the roads within a large town or city.

The survey responders say the road rage incidents they have seen involved mainly 'near misses', shouting insults, rude hand gestures with only 12.25 per cent ending up in physical fights.

As many as seven in 10 do not think delivery riders are trained to cycle safely, but despite this more than a fifth will continue to use their services for their own shopping needs.

Nearly three in 10 would only wait a minimum of 45 minutes for a rapid food delivery before getting impatient.

While a fifth would expect groceries to be at their door on the same day of ordering, according to the OnePoll study.

Vladimir Kholiaznikov, co-founder of the delivery company Jiffy, said: 'Two in five people feel less safe on the roads than 12 months ago and nearly half of respondents believe this is due to rapid grocery and food delivery services.

'We have taken the first step in addressing the issue - in order to improve the safety of all road users.'

The issue of chaos on our streets seems to have stemmed from a 'need it now' culture as nearly half, 45%, think the ability to get things quicker than ever has led to repercussions on the road.

A third reckon they've become less patient over the past year when waiting for deliveries as 73 per cent admit we are a nation that wants and expects everything 'now'.

In a poll of 2,000 people commissioned by rapid delivery company, Jiffy, road users told researchers what annoys them most about two-wheeled travellers

Jiffy partnered with three times Olympic cycling champion Ed Clancy, ahead of National Bike Week, to teach rule-breaking delivery riders how to deliver goods quickly without endangering the public.

Talking about the safety course, Ed Clancy added: 'It has been designed to ensure that Jiffy riders can deliver safely whilst getting people what they need in minutes, all within the rules of the new Highway Code.

'We're making this film publicly available in the run up to National Bike Week to kick-off our training initiative to improve safety. We urge other rapid delivery services to follow Jiffy's lead.'

The Highway Code which contains advice and rules for people on Britain's roads had a total of 50 rules added or updated in nine separate sections.

The most high-profile alterations being around protection to cyclists and pedestrians. It was updated on January 29 and introduced a risk-based hierarchy of road users.

Drivers have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking or riding a horse, and cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

The hierarchy of road users is a pyramid scheme of protection to keep those who are most vulnerable safe

KEY CHANGES TO THE HIGHWAY CODE

- There's a new 'hierarchy of road users' meaning cyclists are prioritised

- Pedestrians have more right of way at junctions

- Cyclists can be in the middle of a lane in the road (even if there is a cycle lane)

- Cyclists can pass you on the left as well as the right when you're in a jam

- Cyclists have priority going straight ahead at junctions

Other key changes include clearer guidance for drivers to leave a distance of at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists, and instructing drivers turning into a road to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross.

Cyclists are encouraged to ride in the centre of lanes on quieter roads, in slower-moving traffic, and when approaching junctions, to make themselves as visible as possible.

On the first day of the new rule changes, drivers said they saw cyclists emboldened to take over the roads.

Steve Bulley, the vice president of the Dorchester Chamber of Business, said a group of cyclists stayed in the centre of the road for eight miles.

He vented: 'The day cyclist took over the roads. This lots refused to let cars past for 8 miles looking back and laughing. #cycling #HighwayCode #selfish.'

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes warned in January that the 'substantial' changes carry a risk of sparking 'angry clashes and, worse still, unnecessary collisions' unless all road users are aware of them.

He added: 'Nobody wants to be on the right side of the Highway Code changes but in the back of an ambulance because of confusion on the part of a driver or any other road user.'

The number of road rage crimes has risen sharply in the UK, according to an FOI by Sky News.

This Graphic shows how the Highway Code will change in relation to drivers and cyclists taking effect from next Saturday

In the last three years to 2019, thousands of offences including attempted murders, assaults and racist abuse incidents were reported to police.

From 2017 to 2019, road rage offences increased by a third (39%) and 15% rise on 2018.

Even during the pandemic, 2020, 2,300 road rage crimes were also recorded between January and October.

A survey by car finance company, Zuto, found that 25 per cent of UK drivers admit to swearing at others while driving while seven per cent said they were prepared to get out their vehicle to confront another road user.

Drivers ranked, potholes (61 per cent) as the most annoying thing on the road ahead of tailgating, speed bumps, not indicating, boy racers, and people not thanking them for giving way.