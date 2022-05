Written testimony from the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration laid the blame for the delayed actions following contamination reports at a baby formula plant in Michigan on a Covid-19 outbreak at the factory as well as a “failure in FDA’s mail room”. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf’s prepared testimony ahead of a Congressional hearing on Wednesday says that these problems meant that the agency didn’t begin its inspection of the facility until 31 January – over three months after becoming aware of the first infant Cronobacter infection who allegedly was fed powdered infant formula made at the Sturgis...

