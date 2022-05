HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 27, 2022) – Animal cruelty charges could be forthcoming for a 68-year-old woman from Holland’s North Side who is accused of hoarding cats. A tip last Thursday (May 19) to the Ottawa County Animal Control division indicated that numerous felines were being housed in a storage shed on property off of Port Sheldon Street and 104th Avenue in West Olive. That day, deputies saw an 8×5 structure on the site with 27 cats inside. “Some of the cats were found to be injured or in poor health, and all were held in unsanitary living conditions,” Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks said in a department statement. “Several of the cats were found to be pregnant.”

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO