Is Spain vs Portugal on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for UEFA Nations League tie

By Nyle Smith
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBLRV_0fr5ANcm00

LAST year's UEFA Nations League runners up Spain open up their campaign with a tough encounter against Portugal in less than TWO WEEKS time.

French dynamic duo Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe broke Spanish hearts when La Furia Roja lost to Les Bleus in the 2021 final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0Nos_0fr5ANcm00
Spain lost the 2021 final to France despite going a goal ahead Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1889KA_0fr5ANcm00
Portugal won the first ever UEFA Nations League trophy back in 2019 Credit: Getty

And Spain just missed out on the Euro final that same year having disappointingly lost to Italy on penalties.

However, Luis Enrique's side will be eager to put all of that behind them with a crucial opening victory against Portugal in Group B.

But the Portuguese know a thing or two about this competition as they famously were the first victors of the UEFA Nations League back in 2019.

What time does Spain vs Portugal kick off?

  • Spain will host Portugal on Thursday, June 2.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time - 8:45pm locally.
  • Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain will be the chosen venue for this eye catching match.
  • There was nothing to separate the European giants when they contested in an international friendly last year.

It Spain vs Portugal on TV and can I live stream it?

  • The UEFA Nations League encounter between Spain and Portugal will be broadcasted live in the UK on Premier Sports 1 (red button)
  • Coverage will commence from 7pm UK time - 45 minutes from kick-off.
  • Subscription members can stream the game live via the Premier Player app where the membership prices start from £9.99 a month.

Spain squad for Nations League matches:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Inigo Martinez, Pau Torres, Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Thiago, Carlos Soler

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Raul de Tomas, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres

Portugal squad for Nations League matches:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, David Carmo, Domingos Duarte, Danilo Pereira

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha

Forwards: Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio Monteiro, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Horta, Rafael Leao

Latest odds

  • Spain to win 6/5
  • Draw 9/4
  • Portugal to win 23/10

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

