URBANA, Ill. – Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson of the University of Miami women’s tennis team came up one match short of a national title. After an incredible run to the NCAA Doubles Championship final that included beating three higher-ranked teams, the Hurricane duo dropped a 2-6, 5-7 decision to the country’s top-ranked and top-seeded tandem, Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller of NC State.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO