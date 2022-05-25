ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Robert Webster Stone, 87

vineyardgazette.com
 4 days ago

Robert Webster (Bob) Stone of Edgartown died May 5. He was 87. He was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in Roanoke, Va., the youngest son of school teachers Webster Thompson Stone and Edna Noell Stone. He graduated from Roanoke’s Jefferson Senior High School in 1952 and from the University of Virginia...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
vineyardgazette.com

Setting the Holiday Tone With March to the Sea Traditions

School children around the Island paid tribute Friday to the meaning of Memorial Day with March to the Sea traditions to remember those who gave the greatest sacrifice. The events started in Chilmark, where soon after the school day began students from the Chilmark School stepped out of two yellow school buses and walked in a single-file line to the Menemsha Coast Guard station. The orderly line broke down once the students reached the station as excitement for the morning stirred. Teachers worked diligently to settle the crowd so that members of the Coast Guard could speak about the meaning of Memorial Day.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Light: Sounds of Silence

On Friday Vineyard school children walked to the sea, to the water’s edge where they set an appropriate tone for this long holiday weekend. There were recitals of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address in Edgartown. In Tisbury students tossed flowers in the harbor and to the sea beyond. And Chilmark children listened to the Coast Guard tell them first hand stories on the significance of Memorial Day.
vineyardgazette.com

Island Joins the Nation in Celebrating Memorial Day

Martha’s Vineyard celebrates Memorial Day today with flag raisings, a parade and a town picnic in Vineyard Haven, capping the holiday weekend that is also the unofficial start of summer. The veterans of Martha’s Vineyard will hold a Memorial Day parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion...
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

2 Squibnocket Road

Sited on 4.5 acres and nestled at the top of the hill, you will find this commanding residence flanked with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Menemsha Pond and the Vineyard Sound. Living is seamless both indoors and out at this light, bright and tranquil abode. Sophisticated summer living at its finest, no detail is overlooked in this pristine four-bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence with a two-bedroom, two bath guest house. This Up-Island retreat offers a spacious layout, lap pool, very private guest house and deeded access to Menemsha Pond. Start or end your days doing laps in the pool or venture down to Squibnocket beach, for a swim or surf, just a short distance away. A highly coveted setting with a beach amenity only available to Chilmark residents. This is truly a one of a kind offering that should not be overlooked!
CHILMARK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Hingham, MA
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Edgartown, MA
Obituaries
City
Webster, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Food Trucks Granted Special Permits in West Tisbury

Two Island food truck operations were granted permission by the West Tisbury zoning board of appeals Thursday to operate at fixed locations for the rest of the year. The decision overturned a previous denial by the building inspector. It came at the last minute for the Vineyard Artisans Festivals and...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Baseball Team Celebrates Seniors at Final Home Game

The Vineyard boys baseball team broke little sweat shutting out Sturgis Charter School West 6-0 at the Shark’s baseball diamond on Thursday. The game began defensively, with no score in the first two innings. Then in the bottom of the third inning senior Atlas Zack took a walk from Sturgis and managed to steal second and third base. A sacrifice into right field put the Vineyard on the board 1-0.
WORCESTER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Finding Your Financial Footing

Financial consultant Beau Begin is known for a level of professionalism that is perhaps a bit more buttoned-up than many of his Island contemporaries. But at a series of workshops co-sponsored by Rockland Trust and our very own Oyster MV a few years back, Beau created a roundtable environment that was comfortable and laid-back. This is key, he says, to getting people to talk – and learn – about money: how to get it, how to keep it, and how to put it work.
EDGARTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy