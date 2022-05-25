Robert Webster Stone, 87

Sited on 4.5 acres and nestled at the top of the hill, you will find this commanding residence flanked with views of the Atlantic Ocean, Menemsha Pond and the Vineyard Sound. Living is seamless both indoors and out at this light, bright and tranquil abode. Sophisticated summer living at its finest, no detail is overlooked in this pristine four-bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence with a two-bedroom, two bath guest house. This Up-Island retreat offers a spacious layout, lap pool, very private guest house and deeded access to Menemsha Pond. Start or end your days doing laps in the pool or venture down to Squibnocket beach, for a swim or surf, just a short distance away. A highly coveted setting with a beach amenity only available to Chilmark residents. This is truly a one of a kind offering that should not be overlooked!

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO