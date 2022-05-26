ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Degeneres says farewell to talk show after a 19-year run

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final episode of comedian Ellen Degeneres’ long running talk show is...

Popculture

Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Dating Life Following Split From Fiancé

It has been four months since Hoda Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, but the Today show co-anchor isn't quite ready to re-enter the dating game. Kotb recently opened up about how she is enjoying her single life and her thoughts about returning to the dating scene in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Awkward'! Wendy Williams' Staffers Conflicted About How To End Embattled Host's Talk Show: Source

Wendy Williams' eponymous talk show is coming to an end soon — and staffers need to get on the same page about how to go out with a bang. While some of The Wendy Williams Show staff want to show their respect to the embattled host, others are ready for replacement host Sherri Shepherd to take the reins. "There’s talk [of how to say goodbye] and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell," said a source to Page Six, given that "It’s her show and she’s not...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Daytime Emmys Snub Ellen DeGeneres in Her Final Season of Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres will not have the opportunity to add another Emmy to her shelf for the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series was not nominated for the Daytime Emmys' Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for the first time in 18 years. DeGeneres was also snubbed in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Iconic Talk Show Returning for One Week Only

Arsenio Hall is returning to the talk show world for just one week. He will bring back The Arsenio Hall Show during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles on Monday. Netflix announced a slate of guests for the episodes as well. Hall will host his show from...
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Hoda Kotb: ‘My heart is open’ following Joel Schiffman split

Yesterday’s heartbreak is just tomorrow’s fresh start for “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb. The television personality, 57, admitted that she’s keeping her heart “open” to dating following her recent split from Joel Schiffman. “I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” Kotb told People while celebrating the 70th Anniversary of NBC News’ “Today.” “My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are you afraid to be by yourself?’ And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star delights fans with major baby news ahead of season finale

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Sherri Shepherd Debuts Trailer For New Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd dropped the first trailer for her new daytime talk show, Sherri, which replaces “The Wendy Williams Show” time slot. In the trailer, Sherri promises to take viewers “behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more.”. The former “The...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Ellen Show ends after nearly two decades on-air: celebrities pay tribute

After nearly twenty years on the air, thousands of both emotional and hilarious conversations, and countless unforgettable moments, Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to face life after The Ellen Show. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The iconic talk show is ending today, 26...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

Welcome to the family! Ever since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s son, Romeo, arrived in May 2021, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have loved sharing social media shots of the little one. “So in love,” the new mom wrote via Instagram after giving birth. She and her husband both posted pics of the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

