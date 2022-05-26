Ellen Degeneres says farewell to talk show after a 19-year run

Yesterday’s heartbreak is just tomorrow’s fresh start for “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb.
The television personality, 57, admitted that she’s keeping her heart “open” to dating following her recent split from Joel Schiffman.
“I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” Kotb told People while celebrating the 70th Anniversary of NBC News’ “Today.”
“My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are you afraid to be by yourself?’ And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but...
