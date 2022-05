Nine-year-old Andrea Herrera, a survivor of Tuesday's mass school shooting, said her stepbrother Jose Flores wanted to be a police officer when he grew up. "He would always say, 'I want to be a cop so I can protect all these other people from the bad guys,'" Andrea Herrera told CBS News, adding that she's "sad because … he wanted to be a cop and he didn't have the chance to be it."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO