Florida State

Feds sign off on extended Florida postpartum care through Medicaid

By WLRN 91.3 FM
usf.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday approved a plan that will extend care through Florida’s Medicaid program for women after they have babies. The plan will extend from 60 days to 12 months the...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Palm Beach Daily News

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people mask up indoors and on public...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Attorneys general in 17 states back Florida in its fight against sanctuary cities

Republican attorneys general from 17 states backed Florida this week in a legal battle about a 2019 law that banned so-called sanctuary cities in Florida. The attorneys general filed a 41-page brief at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supporting Florida’s attempt to overturn a district judge’s ruling last year that blocked key parts of the law. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom pointed to Republican lawmakers having “discriminatory motives” in passing the fiercely debated measure (SB 168).
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Health officials urge caution and mask-wearing as Florida coronavirus cases climb

Federal health officials are recommending more Floridians wear masks indoors as the coronavirus spreads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number of counties across the greater Tampa Bay region are now categorized as "at a high risk" of COVID-19 as cases continue to climb across the state — and hospitalizations increase as well.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Florida candidate’s daughter campaigns against her: ‘Do not vote for the worst mom ever’

Outgoing Florida Senate Appropriations chairperson Kelli Stargel, R- Lakeland apparently has a daughter problem. Sen. Stargel, who is leaving her seat to run for Congress in the crowded GOP primary race for the newly drawn U.S. House District 15, got a “no” vote from her daughter Mary “Hannah” Stargel via a series of TikTok videos that pleaded, “Do not vote for the worst Mom ever.”
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Florida’s Insurance Reform Could Include Roof Testing Benefits

As the Florida legislature is seeking reform for the state’s property insurance coverage to benefit both homeowners and commercial property owners, the subject of roof claims have been discussed in Tallahassee. Under proposed legislation, homes and businesses with roofs that are 15 years or older may get an inspection...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Property Insurance Reform Bill Signed by Florida Gov. DeSantis

On Thursday, a property insurance reform bill passed by the state legislature in a special session this week was presented to and signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It was the last step in a process many Florida homeowners have been following closely. Veronica Solomon is among them. When she...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Gun control advocates come together demanding legislation

SUNRISE, Fla. – Gun control advocates made their message loud and clear at the Broward Amphitheater in Sunrise on Friday, demanding action on gun-reform legislation. “I think the message we want to get out is, that we’ve had the thoughts and prayers, and I think that people are looking for action right about now. What makes this different is the fact that people are seeing the inaction of Republicans. They are seeing the callousness of Republicans and they’re understanding that they really do not want to do anything when it comes to these guns.” Sen. Shevrin Jones said.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida lawmakers leave out Citizens Insurance issues

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With more than 850,000 policies, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has become an 800-pound gorilla in Florida’s troubled insurance market. But you wouldn’t have known that as lawmakers passed bills during a special legislative session this week to try to shore up the industry. Lawmakers did not make changes designed specifically to address issues such as Citizens’ growth and premiums, though parts of the overall legislation will affect Citizens like it does other insurers. Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican who is one of the Legislature’s most-hawkish members on bolstering the private industry, said during a meeting Monday...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

DeSantis signs property insurance and condominium reforms into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on two bills Thursday that the Florida Legislature drafted during its special session this week. DeSantis signed into a law sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees in a move to stabilize rising costs and insurer losses.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Sunshine State solar slowdown: Installers scrambling for panels, big projects delayed

Florida solar installers are scrambling for panels amid a nationwide market slowdown, and some are turning to older, less efficient models to get the job done. The utility with the nation’s biggest solar and wind investments, NextEra Energy, said up to three-quarters of its 2022 solar projects could be delayed until at least next year. The CEO of its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, said the utility can’t find anyone in the U.S. willing to sell them more panels.
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sen. Stargel's daughter tells people not to vote for "worst mom ever"

After spending her childhood bending to her family's politics, Hannah Stargel has had enough.Driving the news: Stargel, 28, posted a series of TikToks in recent days speaking out against her mother, state Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland). The first one, captioned "Do not vote for the worst Mom ever," has garnered more than 70,000 views since Monday.Why it matters: Her mother announced her bid last week for Florida's newly drawn 15th Congressional District, a race already crowded with Republicans, including former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, state Rep. Jackie Toledo, Army veteran and Green Beret Jay Collins and Navy veterans Mac McGovern...
LAKELAND, FL
The Associated Press

Florida Legislature approves property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final passage to sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, as lawmakers attempt to stabilize rising rates and insurer losses. The legislative package now...
FLORIDA STATE

