Feds sign off on extended Florida postpartum care through Medicaid

After spending her childhood bending to her family's politics, Hannah Stargel has had enough.Driving the news: Stargel, 28, posted a series of TikToks in recent days speaking out against her mother, state Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland). The first one, captioned "Do not vote for the worst Mom ever," has garnered more than 70,000 views since Monday.Why it matters: Her mother announced her bid last week for Florida's newly drawn 15th Congressional District, a race already crowded with Republicans, including former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, state Rep. Jackie Toledo, Army veteran and Green Beret Jay Collins and Navy veterans Mac McGovern...
Comments / 0