Bernie Ecclestone: Former F1 CEO arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

The US Justice Department wants to seize a multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion, which the government alleges was bought with bribe money paid to an Armenian politician. US authorities said on Thursday that the 33,652-square-foot (3,126-square-metre) address in Holmby Hills was purchased “with bribes paid by an Armenian businessman” to Armenia’s former finance minister Gagik Khachatryan in 2011.The disgraced politician and his two sons, who are accused of taking bribes in Armenia, allegedly used money paid by Sedrak Arustamyan to Mr Khachatryan and his family for favourable tax treatment, the Justice Department alleges.US authorities said in a court filing that Mr...
Comments / 0