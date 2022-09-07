The iPhone 14 is official: release date, price, specs and features

The iPhone 14 has been officially unveiled. Two new models are set to be released, with both a standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and brand new 6.7" iPhone 14 Plus model.

Upgrades to the new 14 line come in the form of major camera enhancements for low light photography, a faster GPU, satellite calling connectivity, crash detection and what Apple are claiming to be the best battery life on the iPhone 14 Plus.

The Plus however signifies the end of the Mini line of iPhones, which only lasted for two generations. However, this does harken back to the days of the iPhone 6, which was the first to feature a standard and Plus size option. A more accessible 6.7-inch OLED equipped iPhone should excite many, especially those looking for a portable movie and TV device that runs iOS.

The iPhone 14 will include two of the four new iPhones, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max serving as the flagship devices for Apple's new iPhone line-up. With months of speculation and leaks behind us, how do these iPhone's shape up, and do they feature enough to justify upgrading?

Want the best next iPhone? Here are all the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max leaks

iPhone 14 at a glance

Two iPhone 14 models and two 14 Pro models

6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus

Pro models to have 'notch-less' design

Starting price: £779 / $799 / AU$1,349

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 will launch on 16th September for the standard 6.1-inch 14 model, with the 14 Plus launching slightly later on 7th October. This isn't the first time that the iPhone has seen a staggered launch for differing size models, with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launching before the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max back in 2020. Rumours circulating earlier this year suggested that the 14 Plus may launch with a slight delay, and this could be due to multiple factors including shortages of components to Apple moving its production line to simultaneously run in India alongside its usual production base in China. Pre-orders begin in just a couple short days on September 9th.

iPhone 14 price

Pricing for the iPhone 14 varies across regions, and its not good for UK and Australian customers. The iPhone 14 hikes the price by £150 or AU$200 over the 13, starting at £849 / $799 / AU$1399., and that's across the board with the 14 Plus retailing for what the 13 Pro used to retail for at £949 / $899 / AU$1579.

This affirms prior rumours of a price jump, but only in some regions, with the US pricing staying consistent with last years' models.

iPhone 14 prices UK US Australia iPhone 14 128GB £849 $799 AU$1399 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB £949 $899 AU$1579 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB £1099 $999 AU$1749 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB £1199 $1099 AU$1899

iPhone 14: design

(Image credit: Apple)

While the 14 Pro line enjoys a brand new design with pill-shaped Dynamic Island notch, the iPhone 14 sticks to the design language of it's predecessor.

iPhone 14 series line-up:

iPhone 14 – 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Max / Plus – 6.7-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1-inch 120Hz display

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7-inch 120Hz display

The flat metal rails, dual camera bump and slightly smaller Face ID equipped notch of the iPhone 13 all make a return, with five shades to pick from: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Product Red. The major change within the standard iPhone 14 lineup is the inclusion of the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model, replacing (and totally opposing) the compact iPhone 13 Mini.

iPhone 14: screen

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 will feature the same OLED Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor; equipped with Dolby Vision and unfortunately retaining the 60Hz refresh rate. ProMotion is remaining as a Pro model exclusive once again, although the iPhone 13 was an admirable performer in the screen department so this isn't necessarily a drawback on the iPhone 14.

Apple says that the iPhone 14 will reach 1200 nits peak brightness and feature a claimed contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. It will be covered with the ceramic shield layer for enhanced protection against drops and scratches.

Read our in-depth iPhone 12 Pro Max review

iPhone 14: features

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 will break a cycle for Apple, reusing last year's A15 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3rd Generation. This still remains a powerhouse device, with Apple managing to squeeze 15 percent more GPU performance out of the A15.

Battery sees a boost on the iPhone 14, especially on the larger Plus model as larger chassis equals larger battery. Apple is calling this the best battery life on an iPhone, as the larger battery was once reserved for the Pro Max model - now it can be paired with the less demanding screen and specs of a standard iPhone model which should result in a much more power efficient phone. Apple is yet to release specific battery capacity figures, but the news of improved battery life is promising.

Unfortunately the Lightning charging port that had been rumoured to finally give way to USB-C this year still lingers, although Magsafe and Qi wireless charging remain as alternatives - however after the European Union's ruling of universal charging standards, it looks like we'll have to wait for the iPhone 15 for the demise of the Lightning port.

Storage options on the iPhone 14 remain the same as last year too. Starting at 128GB, the iPhone can be configured with up to 512GB of internal storage with no option for SD card expansion down the road. The iPhone 14 also features a major upgrade in connectivity, with satellite connectivity for SOS calls in remote environments.

Running the show will be Apple's new iOS 16 operating system which it debuted earlier this year, including an overhauled lock screen and shared cloud based photo library.

iPhone 14: camera

(Image credit: Apple)

Camera performance is where the iPhone 14 sees a significant upgrade too - with a 12MP main camera that features a larger and faster aperture. Apple claims that this will improve low light performance a whopping 49 per cent, and cut the exposure time in Night Mode down by half. The ultra-wide camera also makes its return, alongside the TrueDepth front camera which is now 38 per cent better in low light situations and feature auto focus.

Video capabilities on the 14 are also looking to be as cinematic as ever, with a new "Action Mode" featuring improved stabilisation which Apple claims will enable smoother video. As well as this, you'll be able to shoot in Dolby Vision and HDR on the iPhone 14, making it a tempting offer for budding videographers and directors who want a portable movie making machine.

These cameras are arranged in the same orientation as found on the iPhone 13, in a diagonal stack on the rear and notch cutout on the front.

What's under the hood is where the iPhone 14 sees massive photo gains, with the new Photonic Engine improving low light image processing on all cameras. This image pipeline processing should deliver "extraordinary detail, and preserve subtle textures, provide better color, and maintain more information in a photo" according to Apple.

Prefer Android? Here's our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

iPhone 14: name conjecture

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple introduces new iPhone monikers – X, XS, Xr, Pro, Pro Max, etc – as and when the technology demands it. Apple's next iPhone will stick with its familiar naming standards. Here's the story so far...

2007 - iPhone

2008 - iPhone 3G

2009 - iPhone 3GS

2010 - iPhone 4

2011 - iPhone 4s

2012 - iPhone 5

2013 - iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

2014 - iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

2015 - iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

2016 - iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

2017 - iPhone 8 , iPhone 8 Plus , and iPhone X

2018 - iPhone XR , iPhone XS , and iPhone XS Max

2019 - iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max

2020 - iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 , iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

2021 - iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

2022 - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

2023 - iPhone 15 (TBC)

iPhone 14: initial verdict

The iPhone 14 is the anticipated upgrade that looks to be doing everything as expected; better cameras, new size option and fresh new colours. It may not be Apple's latest and greatest, with the 14 Pro series immediately taking the spotlight, but these iPhones are still the dependable devices we've come to expect from Apple's non-Pro range.

With a display that looks to be lifted from the 13, and no word on upgraded speakers, we expect the 14 to be a relatively similar experience to the 13 overall - its the 14 Plus that's really caught our attention and looks to be the most exciting out of the two devices.

Keep your eyes pealed for a fully featured review coming soon where we can put the iPhone 14 through its paces using our thorough testing methods to see if this iPhone is worth the hype - or the inflated price tag.

MORE:

Save big with today's best iPhone deals

Want the best next iPhone? Here is the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Uncover the best unlocked phones for every budget