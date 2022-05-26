ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Athens, CA

Crash involving pickup truck, semi kills 1 on the 105 Freeway in West Athens

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygVsK_0fr4bzTg00

One person was killed in a crash on the 105 Freeway in the West Athens area early Thursday, shutting down several lanes for hours.

A crash involving a pickup truck and a semi happened at about 2:14 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.

Three lanes and the Vermont off-ramp were closed for the fatal crash investigation and clean up. Traffic was diverted past the crash scene in the carpool lane.

The freeway reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed in Hyde Park Crash

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. Glenn Martin was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Martin was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
West Athens, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles

A 57-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday by the coroner’s office as Petra Benitez-Vilchis. The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in fiery big rig crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down most of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach for much of Thursday morning.The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard, where authorities found a sedan, a Toyota Tundra and a big rig in lanes. At least one of the vehicles caught fire, and one person became trapped, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.Only one lane was available to traffic to get past the scene for hours. The freeway was fully reopened at 7 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Person transported to hospital following arrest

A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials. “It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Avenue#Traffic Accident#Collision#Caltrans
L.A. Weekly

Claude Mulders Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 71 Freeway [Pomona, CA]

65-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident near 60 Freeway. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m., near the 60 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics pronounced Mulders dead due to multiple...
POMONA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

2nd man believed to be involved in East L.A. police shootout taken into custody

A second man believed to have been involved in a police shootout in East Los Angeles earlier this week has been taken into custody, officials said Friday. The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Ford Boulevard and 3rd Street when a California Highway Patrol officer in a marked patrol car spotted two men walking […]
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting in Florence

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Florence Friday evening. The scene unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched following reports of a shooting in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herald and News

Local man dies in California crash after hitting trees, being ejected from Lexus

A Klamath Falls man died after being ejected from his car after the driver’s side of his vehicle careened into several trees in Palermo, California, just before midnight Wednesday. The fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:55 p.m. May 25, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP has not yet...
foxla.com

2nd suspect arrested in East LA shootout with CHP

LOS ANGELES - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's transit deputies in East Los Angeles that left another suspect wounded, authorities said Friday. Neither suspect has been identified. The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy