Crash involving pickup truck, semi kills 1 on the 105 Freeway in West Athens

One person was killed in a crash on the 105 Freeway in the West Athens area early Thursday, shutting down several lanes for hours.

A crash involving a pickup truck and a semi happened at about 2:14 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.

Three lanes and the Vermont off-ramp were closed for the fatal crash investigation and clean up. Traffic was diverted past the crash scene in the carpool lane.

The freeway reopened at about 7:30 a.m.