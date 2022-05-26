Georgia ranked No. 3 by Athlon Sports in preseason poll

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s almost College Football Preview magazine season which means the release of preseason rankings. Athlon Sports put theirs out on Wednesday, and they’ve got Georgia coming in at No. 3 behind top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. Here’s what they had to say about the Bulldogs.

Several key players from Georgia’s national championship team are gone – an NFL Draft-record 15 picks to be exact – but coach Kirby Smart‘s program will reload and push for a spot in the playoff once again. A dominant defense led the way for the Bulldogs in ’21, holding teams to 4.2 yards per play and 10.2 points a contest. But this unit was hit the hardest by departures, leaving lineman Jalen Carter, linebackers Robert Beal and Nolan Smith, along with defensive backs Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo as the next wave of stars. Although there’s major turnover on this group, Georgia should still rank among the SEC’s best on defense. And even if the defense takes a small step back, the Bulldogs don’t lack for firepower on the other side of the ball. Under coordinator Todd Monken‘s watch, Georgia led the SEC in scoring offense (37.8 points a game) in conference-only matchups last year. Quarterback Stetson Bennett returns, with a talented group of playmakers on the outside, including tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, along with receivers Kearis Jackson and Adonai Mitchell. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton headline the backfield, running behind an offensive line poised to be among the best in the nation. Helping Georgia’s case for another playoff trip is a favorable schedule that should it favored in all 12 regular-season matchups. Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

The magazine also lists a couple of key games for Georgia in 2022 starting things off against Oregon, ranked No. 10. SEC matchups against South Carolina (Sept. 17), Auburn (Oct. 8), Florida (Oct. 29), Tennessee (Nov. 5), Mississippi State (Nov. 12) and Kentucky (Nov. 19) were also featured. Making matters even tougher, only two of those seven games come within the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium with three (South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky) all coming in true road atmospheres. The Volunteers come in ranked at No. 18, followed closely behind by Kentucky at No. 21 to round out Georgia’s ranked opponents. Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina were all included in the “Next Tier” category.

Does your blood bleed red and black?

